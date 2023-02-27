You know it was a wild night in the NBA when Nikola Jokic's 40-point triple-double isn't the biggest story in the main slate. That honor goes to Damian Lillard, who scored 41 first-half points en route to a historic scoring night. There were plenty of notable performances on Sunday, and we'll go over three of the hottest hands from the weekend before identifying one cold player and a DFS play for Monday.

Who's hot

Lillard's February scoring run keeps getting more and more absurd. The Trail Blazers star racked up a career-high 71 points against the Houston Rockets on Sunday after winning the 3-point contest and scoring 26 points in the All-Star Game during All-Star weekend. Lillard is averaging 40.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game this month while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from deep.

Fox was a dud with zero points in nine minutes through his first-ever All-Star appearance, but has been on a tear since returning to the hardwood for the Sacramento Kings. The point guard edged out the Thunder with 33 points and eight assists on Sunday and has averaged 35.3 points, 7.7 assists, and 3.7 rebounds over his previous three games. Fox has shot an impressive 63.9 percent from the field during that stretch despite hoisting 5.7 triples per contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been banged up with wrist and leg injuries as of late, so Holiday's had to do a little more work. The two-time All-Star scored 33 points against the Phoenix Suns over the weekend after scoring at least 24 points in two of his previous three games. Holiday's averaging a season-high 21.8 points per game this month and could continue to play a more prominent role on offense while Antetokounmpo deals with his bumps and bruises.

Who's not

John Collins ATL • PF • #20 PPG 13.2 RPG 7 BPG 1.22 View Profile

Collins logged at least 30 minutes in four consecutive contests before Saddiq Bey joined the Atlanta Hawks and hasn't played more than 27 minutes since the former Detroit Pistons swingman made his Hawks debut. Collins has posted 10.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game through two appearances with Bey in the rotation. Atlanta wasn't able to trade the big man, and now it looks like his role will be diminished down the home stretch in the regular season.

DFS play

Wiseman made his first start of the season against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday and did not disappoint. The former Golden State Warriors posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes. He'll likely start against the Charlotte Hornets' suspect interior defense on Monday with Jalen Duren and Nerlens Noel ruled out. Marvin Bagley might play a large role off the bench, but the Detroit Pistons have a chance to see what Wiseman can do in the back half of this season as a clear lottery team. He's averaged 9.7 points and 8.3 rebounds as a Piston through three games.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.