Several unexpected names graced the top of Wednesday's fantasy leaderboard. Immanuel Quickley claimed the top spot with 39 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Several of his teammates weren't far behind him, though. Teams across the league were missing valuable starters in the eight-game slate. We'll go over who's hot, who's not, and give out a Thursday DFS play here.

Who's hot

Ingram got some help from CJ McCollum on Wednesday but still managed to headline for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Memphis Grizzlies. The lanky wing scored 24 points, dished out a career-high 13 assists, and grabbed six rebounds. Ingram's efficiency has dropped, but he is averaging 27.3 points, 9.0 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game through three April outings. He's doing everything he can to keep the Pelicans in an ideal postseason situation.

Grimes had an alright first game without Julius Randle, but has really turned it on over his last two outings. The New York Knicks swingman tallied 36 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. That RJ Barrett-less performance came after he scored 27 points against the Washington Wizards last week. The Knicks have officially secured the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, so it's unclear whether Grimes will log much more time down the home stretch.

The Sacramento Kings couldn't light the beam after their third meeting with the Dallas Mavericks this season, but Sabonis did record his 14th triple-double of the year. The big man poured in 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists after notching 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists the night before. Only Nikola Jokic has more triple-doubles than Sabonis this season. The only centers with more fantasy points than Sabonis this season are the two MVP frontrunners.

Who's not

We got a little taste of what Jaden Hardy is capable of in March and we might not get much more. The Mavericks guard and former G League standout has had his minutes swallowed up by Luka Doncic and and Kyrie Irving. Dallas still has a real chance to make the play-in tournament and extend their season. Hardy's averaged just 3.0 points per game this month but could go out with a bang if Dallas can't win out to catch the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Tuesday DFS play

Paolo Banchero ORL • PF • #5 PPG 20 RPG 6.9 BPG .54 View Profile

The Cleveland Cavaliers have secured the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference and will rest all their starters in Thursday's matchup against the Orlando Magic. While many fantasy managers will get cute and fawn over Ricky Rubio or Raul Neto, the safer bet is Banchero, who's averaging 23.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists against Cleveland on. The probably Rookie of the Year is shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from deep against one of the NBA's elite defensive forces. I like his odds to go all out and put up strong numbers against Cavs reserves.

