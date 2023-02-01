Luka Doncic went ballistic on Monday to top the Fantasy leaderboard after returning from an ankle injury, but this season's triple-double leader followed that up with an equally impressive performance on Tuesday. Nikola Jokic ended January on a monstrous tear, but he's not the only one who did. We'll go over who's not, who's not, and give out a Wednesday DFS play ahead of February's first slate.

Who's hot

Jokic just keeps getting more unreal. The Denver Nuggets star recorded his seventh triple-double in 10 games on Tuesday with 26 points, 18 rebounds, and 15 assists against the New Orleans Pelicans. The big man averaged a triple-double in 12 January outings while shooting 67.7 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from deep. The Nuggets have sole ownership of the top spot in the Western Conference and Jokic is the primary reason.

Anthony Davis is back on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers, but that hasn't slowed James down. The 38-year-old notched a triple-double with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. He's averaged 29.7 points, 10.0 assists, and 9.3 rebounds per game since Davis returned from injury.

Leonard has looked like his old self again for a while. He racked up 33 points and a season-high five steals against the San Antonio Spurs his last time out. The Clippers wing has scored at least 24 points in 11 straight contests while shooting 55.5 percent from the field and 46.6 percent from deep. Leonard's also averaged 2.0 steals per contest during that span. He's cracked the top 30 among Fantasy small forwards and is the only player at his position to crack the top 50 among small forwards with less than 30 games played this season.

Who's not

Lowry's averaging 12.2 points per game in 2022-23, but has fallen short of double-digits in six of his previous 10 outings. The Miami Heat guard put up six points, three rebounds, and two assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. His percentages from the field (40) and long range (33.6) are the lowest they've been since his 2009 season with the Houston Rockets.

DFS play

Gordon's name hasn't come up too often this season, but he could be in for a big game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Jalen Green has been ruled out for the contest and Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is still without a timetable for return. That means Gordon should take on significant ball handling and scoring responsibilities in this matchup. Gordon's logged at least 30 minutes and scored 24 points in each of his two games without Green this season.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.