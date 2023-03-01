Ja Morant didn't put up monstrous numbers in his first two games back on the hardwood following All-Star weekend, but poured it on in outing No. 3. The dynamic point guard broke the Memphis Grizzlies' franchise record for most points in a triple-double with 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists to hold off Anthony Davis and company. There were several other big-time performances, and we'll go over who's hot and who's not before identifying a premier DFS play for Wednesday here.

Who's hot

LeBron James is set to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury and Fantasy managers know that means Davis is ready to explode. The Los Angeles Lakers center posted 28 points, 19 rebounds, and five blocks in a loss on Tuesday. He's averaging 27.8 points, 16.2 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game without his co-star this season. The Lakers might not play a lot of winning basketball in the coming weeks, but Davis is sure to put up big-time numbers when healthy.

Haliburton followed up All-Star weekend with back-to-back 14-assist double-doubles. The Indiana Pacers guard stepped up his scoring against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday with 32 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. His point and assist production has gone up alongside his shooting efficiency, but whether he can keep it up enough to get his team into a play-in game remains to be seen.

De'Aaaron Fox got plenty of post All-Star break praise before sitting with a wrist injury on Tuesday, but Sabonis has been impressive himself. The Sacramento Kings big man posted 22 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists in his second straight matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He's averaged 18.5 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.8 assists since making his third-ever All-Star appearance. He's on track to finish as a top-three Fantasy center for the first time in his career.

Who's not

Achiuwa was a hot commodity before the Toronto Raptors acquired Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs, but now the big man is an afterthought. The former Miami Heat center logged more than 30 minutes in each of his first three games alongside Poeltl, but has since averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 points over his past four outings on 38.5 percent shooting. Chris Boucher appears to have temporarily jumped him on the depth chart.

DFS play

Morant is fresh off a 39-point triple-double and should be licking his lips ahead of a matchup against one of the NBA's worst defensive backcourts. He tallied a season-high 49 points with eight assists in his lone matchup against the Houston Rockets this season. Houston's been forced to start the likes of Daishen Nix and TyTy Washington with Kevin Porter Jr. hurt and Eric Gordon gone, and neither of them will be enough to slow down an All-NBA talent like Morant.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.