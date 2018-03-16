Fantasy Hoops Week 22 Stock Watch: Isaiah Thomas, D'Angelo Russell figuring it out

Up CJ McCollum Portland Trail Blazers SG

McCollum has proven adept at circumventing backcourt mate Damian Lillard's typically massive usage rate to carve out a sizable offensive role over the years. He sports more than enough upside to generate some nice spikes in production, and his current, six-game stretch is one such example. The fifth-year sharpshooter is averaging 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists over that span, while draining 46.7 percent of his 17.8 field goal attempts per contest, including 45.2 percent of his 7.0 tries from distance.

Up D'Angelo Russell Brooklyn Nets PG

Russell has gone through a few downturns since returning from his extended absence earlier in the season due to a knee injury, but it appears he's beginning to click on a much more consistent basis. He's now scored 20 to 32 points in three of the past four games, and he's shooting a solid 44.7 percent over his last three, including 50.0 percent on 7.3 three-point attempts during that stretch. Russell is still handling the ball plenty despite currently being deployed at two-guard, and he's clearly a much more dynamic player overall than current point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who he's now consistently outperforming.

Up Nicolas Batum Charlotte Hornets SF

Batum has never quite regained the shooting form he displayed over his first six seasons, but when he does heat up from the field, his fantasy value notably shoots up due to his above-average contributions elsewhere. The veteran two-guard has posted six double-digit scoring efforts over his last seven games, capped off by a 10-point, 10-rebound, 16-assist triple-double Thursday night.

Down Courtney Lee New York Knicks SG