2018 NFL Draft Fantasy Reaction: Rookie quarterback outlooks for seasonal, dynasty leagues

In 1983, six quarterbacks were drafted in the first round. Three -- John Elway, Jim Kelly and Dan Marino -- went on to become heroes to their franchises and Hall of Famers.

The 2018 quarterback draft class doesn't figure to be as good.

In 1999, five quarterbacks were taken in the first round. None are Hall of Famers, three saw their careers last no more than five seasons and only one (Donovan McNabb) is considered anything close to a franchise hero.

The 2018 quarterback draft class doesn't figure to be as bad.

As five new quarterbacks learned of their new homes, the world demands the most important question to be answered: How will these guys help us win Fantasy Football league championships?

Answers below ...

Baker Mayfield to the Browns

Stat to know: Mayfield dropped 43 passing and five rushing touchdowns last year -- and 131 scores through the air and 21 on the ground in four college seasons (three with Oklahoma, one with Texas Tech).

Stat to know II: Mayfield never had more than nine interceptions in a season and never had worse than a 64.1 completion percentage.

Dumb list that will annoy Browns fans: The Cleveland quarterbacks since 1999 who compiled at least a 64 percent completion rate in a season are Cody Kessler, Thaddeus Lewis, Charlie Frye and Kelly Holcomb.

Mayfield isn't a breath of fresh air. He's a hurricane of clean, optimistic oxygen into the Browns' collective nostrils. Dropping him into an offense surrounded by a strong cast including Josh Gordon, Duke Johnson and Jarvis should yield some nice numbers.

Unfortunately, it will also yield nice numbers for Tyrod Taylor, who has already been named the starter. Taylor's been known to miss games, so when that happens Mayfield will play. But we're probably looking at 2019 as when we can reliably expect Mayfield to be regular starter for our teams.

Seasonal leagues: Don't draft him

Dynasty start-ups/Keeper leagues: Middle- to late-round pick

Rookie drafts: Top 15 pick