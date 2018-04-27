2018 NFL Draft: Round 1 recap, grades for every pick from Baker Mayfield to Lamar Jackson

When the dust settled, it seemed like more than 32 picks had come off the board. But that's all that happened on Thursday night, along with eight trades and plenty of unforgettable moments. From Heisman winner to Heisman winner, here's what happened in Round 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Trade tracker: Every move made Thursday



Round 1

1. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

Prisco: Browns get a C for choosing Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

Prisco: Giants get a C+ for taking Saquon Barkley due to positional value

Wagner-McGough: Giants foolishly go all-in with Eli Manning by taking Saquon Barkley

3. Sam Darnold, QB, USC

Prisco: Jets get a C for landing Sam Darnold with the No. 3 pick

Dubin: Jets tab USC's Sam Darnold in latest attempt to find a franchise QB

4. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

Prisco: Browns get a B for taking Denzel Ward at No. 4 over Bradley Chubb

5. Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

Prisco: Broncos get an A+ for landing Bradley Chubb at No. 5 overall

6. Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

Prisco: Colts get B for taking Quenton Nelson to protect Andrew Luck

7. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

Prisco: Bills get an A+ for Josh Allen after trade with Buccaneers

Trade details: Bills trade up for QB Josh Allen, sending Bucs two second-round picks

8. Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

Prisco: Bears get an A for adding Roquan Smith to their defense

9. Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

Prisco: 49ers get a B- for taking Mike McGlinchey as future starter

10. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

Prisco: Cardinals get an A for trading up to No. 10 for Josh Rosen

Trade details: Cardinals steal QB Josh Rosen at No. 10 after trade with Raiders

Reaction: Rosen on being 10th pick: 'There were nine mistakes ahead of me'

11. Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama

Prisco: Dolphins get B+ for selecting versatile Minkah Fitzpatrick at No. 11

12. Vita Vea, DT, Washington

Prisco: Buccaneers get a B+ for taking Vita Vea after trading down

13. Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

Prisco: Redskins get a B for selecting Da'Ron Payne at No. 13

14. Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA

Prisco: Saints get a B- for trading two first-round picks for Marcus Davenport

Trade details: Saints give up 2019 first-rounder to pick Marcus Davenport at No. 14

15. Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

Prisco: Raiders get a B- for taking Kolton Miller and passing on defense

16. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

Prisco: Bills get a B+ for trading up for Tremaine Edmunds at No. 16

17. Derwin James, S, Florida State

Prisco: Chargers get an A for taking Derwin James after surprising fall

18. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

Prisco: Packers get an A for taking Jaire Alexander after second trade of first round

Trade details: Packers trade with Seahawks back up to No. 18 to take Jaire Alexander

19. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.

Prisco: Cowboys get an A for adding Leighton Vander Esch to defense

20. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

Prisco: Lions get a B+ for adding Frank Ragnow to interior of offensive line

21. Billy Price, C, Ohio State

Prisco: Bengals get C+ for adding Billy Price and addressing O-line need

22. Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

Prisco: Titans get a B for taking Rashaan Evans after trade with Ravens

23. Isaiah Wynn, OT, Georgia

Prisco: Patriots get a B for adding Isaiah Wynn to offensive line

24. D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

Prisco: Panthers get an A for making D.J. Moore the first receiver off the board

Reaction: Steve Smith on D.J. Moore: Panthers haven't replaced me 'until today'

25. Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

Prisco: Ravens get a B+ for taking Hayden Hurst after two trades down

26. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

Prisco: Falcons get a B for adding Calvin Ridley to high-powered offense

Dubin: Ridley landed in the perfect spot with the Falcons

27. Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego St.

Prisco: Seahawks get a D for reaching for Rashaad Penny in the first round

28. Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech

Prisco: Steelers get a B for adding Terrell Edmunds to secondary

29. Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

Prisco: Jaguars get a B+ for adding Taven Bryan to defensive line

30. Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida

Prisco: Vikings get a B for making Mike Hughes the latest corner for Mike Zimmer

31. Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

Prisco: Patriots get a B for bringing Sony Michel into their backfield

32. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Grade: Ravens get a B for taking Lamar Jackson after trade with Eagles

Breech: Ravens pull off a steal by trading to take Lamar Jackson