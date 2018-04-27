2018 NFL Draft: Round 1 recap, grades for every pick from Baker Mayfield to Lamar Jackson
The NFL Draft gave us a wild first round, and here's everything you need to know
When the dust settled, it seemed like more than 32 picks had come off the board. But that's all that happened on Thursday night, along with eight trades and plenty of unforgettable moments. From Heisman winner to Heisman winner, here's what happened in Round 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft.
- Trade tracker: Every move made Thursday
Round 1
1. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
Prisco: Browns get a C for choosing Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall
2. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
Prisco: Giants get a C+ for taking Saquon Barkley due to positional value
Wagner-McGough: Giants foolishly go all-in with Eli Manning by taking Saquon Barkley
3. Sam Darnold, QB, USC
Prisco: Jets get a C for landing Sam Darnold with the No. 3 pick
Dubin: Jets tab USC's Sam Darnold in latest attempt to find a franchise QB
4. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
Prisco: Browns get a B for taking Denzel Ward at No. 4 over Bradley Chubb
5. Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
Prisco: Broncos get an A+ for landing Bradley Chubb at No. 5 overall
6. Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
Prisco: Colts get B for taking Quenton Nelson to protect Andrew Luck
7. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
Prisco: Bills get an A+ for Josh Allen after trade with Buccaneers
Trade details: Bills trade up for QB Josh Allen, sending Bucs two second-round picks
8. Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
Prisco: Bears get an A for adding Roquan Smith to their defense
9. Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
Prisco: 49ers get a B- for taking Mike McGlinchey as future starter
10. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
Prisco: Cardinals get an A for trading up to No. 10 for Josh Rosen
Trade details: Cardinals steal QB Josh Rosen at No. 10 after trade with Raiders
Reaction: Rosen on being 10th pick: 'There were nine mistakes ahead of me'
11. Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama
Prisco: Dolphins get B+ for selecting versatile Minkah Fitzpatrick at No. 11
12. Vita Vea, DT, Washington
Prisco: Buccaneers get a B+ for taking Vita Vea after trading down
13. Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
Prisco: Redskins get a B for selecting Da'Ron Payne at No. 13
14. Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA
Prisco: Saints get a B- for trading two first-round picks for Marcus Davenport
Trade details: Saints give up 2019 first-rounder to pick Marcus Davenport at No. 14
15. Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA
Prisco: Raiders get a B- for taking Kolton Miller and passing on defense
16. Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
Prisco: Bills get a B+ for trading up for Tremaine Edmunds at No. 16
17. Derwin James, S, Florida State
Prisco: Chargers get an A for taking Derwin James after surprising fall
18. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
Prisco: Packers get an A for taking Jaire Alexander after second trade of first round
Trade details: Packers trade with Seahawks back up to No. 18 to take Jaire Alexander
19. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.
Prisco: Cowboys get an A for adding Leighton Vander Esch to defense
20. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas
Prisco: Lions get a B+ for adding Frank Ragnow to interior of offensive line
21. Billy Price, C, Ohio State
Prisco: Bengals get C+ for adding Billy Price and addressing O-line need
22. Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
Prisco: Titans get a B for taking Rashaan Evans after trade with Ravens
23. Isaiah Wynn, OT, Georgia
Prisco: Patriots get a B for adding Isaiah Wynn to offensive line
24. D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
Prisco: Panthers get an A for making D.J. Moore the first receiver off the board
Reaction: Steve Smith on D.J. Moore: Panthers haven't replaced me 'until today'
25. Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
Prisco: Ravens get a B+ for taking Hayden Hurst after two trades down
26. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
Prisco: Falcons get a B for adding Calvin Ridley to high-powered offense
Dubin: Ridley landed in the perfect spot with the Falcons
27. Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego St.
Prisco: Seahawks get a D for reaching for Rashaad Penny in the first round
28. Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech
Prisco: Steelers get a B for adding Terrell Edmunds to secondary
29. Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
Prisco: Jaguars get a B+ for adding Taven Bryan to defensive line
30. Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida
Prisco: Vikings get a B for making Mike Hughes the latest corner for Mike Zimmer
31. Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
Prisco: Patriots get a B for bringing Sony Michel into their backfield
32. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
Grade: Ravens get a B for taking Lamar Jackson after trade with Eagles
Breech: Ravens pull off a steal by trading to take Lamar Jackson
-
2018 NFL Draft: Date, time, location
To follow the draft this year, here's everything you'll need to know
-
Mock: Seven rounds, every team analyzed
Here's a look at what your team might do in every round of the 2018 NFL Draft
-
2018 NFL Draft: Trade Tracker
Find out everything you need to know about every 2018 NFL Draft trade
-
WATCH: Ryan Shazier walks at NFL Draft
Shazier suffered a serious spinal injury, but he provided the most powerful moment of the 2018...
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Lamar Jackson
The Ravens have found their next franchise quarterback, stopping Jackson from slipping out...
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Sony Michel
The Patriots lost Dion Lewis this offseason but bring in another potential star back in Mi...