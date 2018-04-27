2018 NFL Draft Grades: Patriots get a B for bringing Sony Michel into their backfield

With the No. 31 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Patriots selected Sony Michel, running back out of Georgia.

Grade: B

Pete Prisco: They get a nice player to take over for Dion Lewis. He is a perfect fit for their offense: an air back.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Space running back with keen vision and explosive cutting ability. Runs with surprising power too.

Fantasy impact

NCAA recap

Jake Rowe, Dawgs247: Sony Michel, the Ft. Lauderdale native, truly had a breakout season as a senior where he carried the ball 156 times for 1,227 yards and 16 touchdowns. His average of 7.87 yards per carry ranked him No. 7 in the nation in 2017 and No. 1 in the SEC. The passing game is a place where Michel excels, too. During his four-year career he caught 64 passes for 621 yards and six scores.

His best friend and roommate, Nick Chubb, received most of the buzz at UGA but by the time their careers were over Michel had an argument as the better all-around back. Turning in two 1,000-yard seasons at Georgia, Michel went from the perception as a scat-back type early in his career to a guy who can carry the load down after down. He certainly has the frame to do so at 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds.