2018 NFL Draft Grades: Buccaneers get a B+ for taking Vita Vea after trading down

With the No. 12 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers selected Vita Vea, defensive lineman out of Washington.

Grade: B+

Pete Prisco: This is a more athletic Haloti Ngata. The Bucs had to get bigger up front and he certainly helps that.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Herculean strength. Throws huge guards out of the way against the run. Makes double teams look foolish. Mastery-level hand use. For his size, Vea is surprisingly quick shooting a gap as a pass-rusher and his bull rush is devastating.

NCAA recap



R.J. White: A running back as well as a defensive lineman out of Milpitas, Calif., Vea played in all 13 games as a redshirt freshman in 2015, recording a sack in the Heart of Dallas Bowl and three tackles for loss during the season. He started in five of his 14 appearances in 2016, racking up 39 tackles, 6.5 for loss, and five sacks as a sophomore, including a sack against Alabama in the Peach Bowl.

Vea started all 13 games as a junior and earned second-team All-American honors as well as being named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He added another 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks to his career numbers, and he matched a season high with six tackles against Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl before declaring early for the NFL Draft.