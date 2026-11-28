The NFL's Week 12 marathon continues. Already, we have five games under our belts through the Thanksgiving holiday, and now the full Sunday slate is on our doorstep, along with "Monday Night Football" to cap things off.

These games certainly have a lot to live up to after we enjoyed some wildly entertaining contests over the past few days, including last-second wins by Chicago, Philadelphia, and Buffalo. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers, despite all of the controversy surrounding Aaron Rodgers' release, were able to go into Denver and pull off a rather stunning upset. Again, that's a lot of pressure for this crop of games, but they have the potential to carry the baton admirably.

Of course, this is one of the most chaotic weeks of the year with the Thanksgiving holiday, so it's natural that you may have your eye off the ball a little bit when it comes to pinpointing winners this week. Well, you can be thankful for us as we've combed through the entire slate, made picks for each contest, as well as a trio of best bets for your consideration.

All lines via DraftKings; All times ET

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

The Vikings are likely frustrated with how their Week 11 loss to the 49ers went down in Mexico City. While the 35-10 final score looks lopsided, Minnesota had self-inflicted wounds, including a pick-six by Kirk Cousins and a brutal fumble by Justin Jefferson at the start of the second half. They have a great opportunity to get back on track when they return home and host a Falcons team that is nowhere close to the caliber of San Francisco.

We all know that Brian Flores deploys blitzes like no other coordinator in the NFL. While Brock Purdy sliced it up last Sunday in Mexico City, Michael Penix ranks 27th out of 32 quarterbacks in EPA per dropback when blitzed this season, according to TruMedia.

Meanwhile, the Falcons' defense is allowing touchdowns on 67.6% of red-zone trips this season, the sixth-highest rate in the NFL. That should result in Cousins having much easier sledding against his former team. This is as ripe a bounce-back spot as you'll find.

Projected score: Vikings 27, Falcons 17

The pick: Vikings -7

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

This is a bad spot for the Ravens, who can't seem to catch a break this season. Baltimore is currently on a six-game losing streak, coinciding with Lamar Jackson's injury. They also have a historically poor defense and now have to go on the road to face a Texans team that possesses the rest advantage after playing last Thursday. That's a recipe for this losing skid to continue.

The Ravens' defense ranks 26th in scoring this season, and their 26.7 points per game allowed is on pace to be the second-most in team history. They've also allowed 30 or more points in four of the last five games.

That's music to C.J. Stroud's ears, as the Texans quarterback has completely revitalized himself in 2026 and reestablished himself as one of the top signal-callers in the league. Stroud is currently tied with Mahomes for the best TD-INT ratio in the NFL. He's also top seven in the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Stroud has thrown at least three touchdowns in three straight games entering Week 12.

Getting this line under a touchdown is an auto-bet, considering how Stroud and the Ravens' defense are playing right now.

Projected score: Texans 30, Ravens 20

The pick: Texans -6.5

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

Aaron Glenn has been a complete non-factor in the AFC East since he became the head coach of the Jets. Coming into Sunday's matchup with Miami, Glenn is 0-9 in his career within the division, making him the eighth coach in NFL history to start his career with that record, and he'd become just the fourth coach in history to start 0-10. That said, I believe he notches his first division win on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

While the Dolphins were able to go up to MetLife Stadium and defeat the Jets earlier this season, this game is being played under different circumstances. For one, Malik Willis, who averaged 9.9 yards per attempt and had two touchdowns in the win, won't be under center as he's on injured reserve. Instead, Kyle McCord will start, and he hasn't impressed as QB1 in Miami, going 0-2 with a 44.6% completion rate. With David Bailey surging off the edge for the Jets, McCord's struggles should continue.

Projected score: Jets 27, Dolphins 20

The pick: Jets -5.5

Rest of the bunch

Saints at Bengals

Projected score: Bengals 33, Saints 21

The pick: Bengals -9.5

Giants at Colts

Projected score: Giants 27, Colts 21

The pick: Giants -5.5

Titans at Jaguars

Projected score: Jaguars 36, Titans 20

The pick: Jaguars -14

Patriots at Chargers

Projected score: Patriots 21, Chargers 17

The pick: Patriots -3

Seahawks at 49ers

Projected score: Seahawks 27, 49ers 23

The pick: Seahawks -1.5

Commanders at Cardinals

Projected score: Commanders 27, Cardinals 17

The pick: Commanders -6.5

Raiders at Browns

Projected score: Browns 24, Raiders 21

The pick: Raiders +4.5

Panthers at Buccaneers (Monday)

Projected score: Buccaneers 27, Panthers 21

The pick: Buccaneers -3