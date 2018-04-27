2018 NFL Draft Grades: Bengals get C+ for adding Billy Price and addressing O-line need

With the No. 21 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected Billy Price, offensive lineman out of Ohio State.

Grade: C+

Pete Prisco: He's coming off a pec injury at the combine, but will be ready for camp. They needed a center so it makes sense.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Extremely experienced interior lineman who plays with a noticeable mean streak and power. Constantly battles. Somewhat limited lateral movement. Tremendous puller and rarely caught out of position while on the move. Susceptible to counter moves at times and can be late recognizing twists. Better as run-blocker than a pass-blocker now.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: The Bengals needed help on their offensive line, and Price is a good addition. He should help Joe Mixon improve as a running back, which is great for Fantasy owners, and Andy Dalton will also benefit with Price coming to Cincinnati. This is a move that makes the Bengals' offensive weapons better in 2018.

NCAA recap

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts: A four-star recruit out of the Youngstown, Ohio, area, Price came to Ohio State as a defensive tackle. However, he was quickly converted to offensive line and redshirted in 2013. Then in 2014 as a redshirt freshman, he took over as the Buckeyes' starting left guard and helped OSU win the national championship that season. He remained Ohio State's starter at LG through the 2016 season, a year in which he was named first-team All-American.

In 2017, Price switched positions to center, and the transition was very smooth. He repeated as a first-team All-American and won the Rimington Award as the best center in college football. The two-time captain also set the Ohio State school record by starting a total of 55 games during his career.