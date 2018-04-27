2018 NFL Draft Grades: Bears get an A for adding Roquan Smith to their defense

With the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Bears selected Roquan Smith, linebacker out of Georgia.

Grade: A

Pete Prisco: They needed a playmaker at linebacker and this kid has Ray Lewis qualities. Like it.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Electric speed-to-power linebacker with sideline-to-sideline capability and comfort in coverage. Diagnoses rapidly and rarely makes a false step. Instant impact. Best linebacker in this class.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: He could easily be the best defensive player of this draft class, and he has the potential to be a star for IDP leagues. He will start in the middle of the Bears defense, and he should rack up tackles. He's a mid- to late-round pick in re-draft IDP leagues, and he can be a first-round pick in rookie-only drafts with IDP options.

NCAA recap



Jake Rowe, Dawgs247: Smith, the program's first ever winner of the Butkus Award, was a tackling machine in his two years as a starter. In 2016 Smith notched 95 tackles, five tackles for a loss, and a pair of forced fumbles in route to earning Vince Dooley Defensive MVP honors at year's end. He sat out the following spring after suffering an injury to his shoulder/pectoral muscle while lifting weights, but returned to have a monster junior year.

In 15 games he tallied 137 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks, again earning defensive MVP honors for the team. He was named as the SEC Championship game MVP with 13 tackles (10 solo), two tackles for a loss, a sack, two quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries. Smith also amassed an eye-popping 24 tackles, three tackles for a loss and a sack in two College Football Playoff games against Oklahoma and Alabama. The Montezuma, Ga. native finished his Bulldog career with nine straight games of at least eight tackles or more.