VANCOUVER, British Columbia – FIFA announced Tuesday that it will award $871 million in total prize money for this summer's World Cup in North America, a further 15% increase from the previously announced figures.

The new funds include an additional $1 million each for both preparation funds and in qualification money, as well as $16 million-plus in subsidies in team delegation costs and increased team ticketing allocations. The decision was made by the FIFA Council, which met in the Canadian city two days before the annual FIFA Congress officially takes place.

World soccer's governing body had previously announced a prize pot of $727 million for the 2026 World Cup, which was already the highest figure FIFA has ever handed out to participating teams in the competition. They handed out $440 million for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but the fact that the tournament was expanded from 32 teams to 48 teams was likely to result in an increased prize pot for this summer's competition.