LONDON -- This was supposed to be the year, the time when Chelsea grew up and a proper manager started extracting consistent performances from a squad whose much-vaunted talent is too rarely expressed in results form. In this most in-flux of Premier League seasons, Xabi Alonso still might leave her with something. It is not going to take particular excellence for a club like this to achieve the bare minimum of Champions League qualification. Adequacy might do it.

Once more, however, that is threatening to be a standard beyond Chelsea. This 4-1 defeat at home to old rivals Leeds has them squeezed into the Premier League's middle ground, those above them very visible proof of how much more can be done with less. There is nothing false about that position. Since the last weeks of summer, Alonso's team have given up so much at the back that their likeliest route to success seemed to be supernova seasons from all three of Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro. Nothing else would paper over the cracks in the defense.

And Alonso has tried a lot. Right backs in midfield, center backs as nominal left wing backs that are actually auxiliary central midfielders, switching the right wing back to center forward: in isolation, you could make a case for so many of these adjustments. When the performances are so inconsistent, why not change the XI every game? Alonso's success at Bayer Leverkusen, coupled with the inquisitive footballing mind that made the player so beloved of elite coaches, have earned him the right to experiment.

Every change, however, begs the question of what the foundations underlying all this are. Those ought to have shone through this afternoon. Alonso's was as straightforward an XI as he has named. Estevao, Palmer and Rogers off an orthodox center forward, Moises Caicedo running the double pivot and an orthodox back four in front of Emiliano Martinez. This looked like a team intent on playing its way.

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Instead, they had Leeds' game foisted upon them. That might have been different if they had not lost Caicedo. He seemed to have a handle on the game before colliding with James Justin as both competed for a high ball. Those often seemed like the only sort up for grabs today; even when Chelsea played well, they were playing the sort of game Leeds wanted. This wasn't quite the rapid attacking up the gut with which Xabi Alonso charmed the Premier League early in this season. It was bypass the press-ball, get it straight up to the final third and see what comes of it.

It can work. Justin, exemplary as a man-marker without the ball and roving agent of chaos in the Chelsea half, cleared a goal kick straight into the back of Morgan Rogers. He moved swiftly up the Leeds gut, his pass to Emmanuel Emegha delivered at just the right moment for the Premier League debutant to slam in the opener. It was perhaps the only moment of clinical execution from the Blues.

They needed so many more. After all, this is a team that fails to meet the standards in so many aspects of defending. They press like a newly promoted team. They always seem to name one defender who can be picked on in the duels (starting left back Pep Charravia ranks 101st of 102 defenders for duel success over 300-plus Premier League minutes). Midfielders routinely abandon runners. When Caicedo left this game the feint thread holding the team together was cut.

No one had the composure to deal with the bouncing ball moments after Emegha's opener, Noah Okafor free to move into the box and shoot low through a crowd of legs. No one seemed truly live to the danger for Okafor's second, thundered into the roof of the net when Chelsea could not repel pressure down their right. Between that a contentious penalty, Jayden Bogle's long-range effort striking Rogers right in the grey area between sleeve and arm. If that hadn't been the moment when Chelsea caved, another would have come along.

"Leeds believed more than us," Alonso admitted. "We didn't show a good enough reaction." The quick one-two punch had been more than enough to send Chelsea heads to the floor.

A two-goal deficit ought not to be beyond their reach, but the final 32 minutes saw them outshot seven to six with fewer passes completed into the penalty area. Palmer's most notable action of this game was to row with Joao Pedro as he made his way down the tunnel. Nothing he could have done would have overcome the problems Chelsea made for themselves at the other end. It really wouldn't hurt, though if he did more than nothing.

These feel like problems unresolved by a manager who was supposed to be the savior. Eleven Premier League games is not a lot to turn the tide but it is enough to give us a sense of who this team are. The answer is a team whose early scoring streak covered for a below-average attack (1.25 non-penalty expected goals per game, 14th in the Premier League) and a below-average defense (1.44 non-penalty expected goals allowed per game, 15th in the Premier League). The game state-warping impact of scoring with your first shot can only mitigate so much.

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Is it time for a conversation about Alonso and pressure? If so it has to be caveated by the unity and purpose he fostered at Bayer Leverkusen, qualities this dressing room sorely needs. He might not have corralled the superstars at Real Madrid but the press and possession system he forged could have achieved great things given time. Stitching together a version of this Chelsea, overloaded with number 10s and underpowered defensive players, that suits the more direct and chaotic Premier League was always going to be a coaching challenge.

And of course this is not the Roman Abramovich era. Swapping out coaches is not a silver bullet for perennial trophy contenders but instead the modus operandi of an ownership group that are the most serious problem at Stamford Bridge. Someone is going to have to be afforded time to corral this squad or indeed tear it down and start again. Doing that is going to be a club-wide effort, including fans. Few of them hung around to wave off a side who had allowed old rivals Leeds a first win at Stamford Bridge since 1999, the same side who had let Tottenham break the habit of a lifetime last month.

The vibes are bad. The performances might be worse. This brand new start is feeling all too familiar.