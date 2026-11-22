WASHINGTON. D.C. -- For more than a decade, Vanessa DiBernardo has known what it feels like to stand on the doorstep of an NWSL championship. On Saturday night at Audi Field, in the 54th minute of the 2026 title game, she finally walked through the door.

The Kansas City Current midfielder scored the opening goal of the 2026 NWSL Championship on an olimpico, a goal scored from the corner flag. The goal changed the trajectory of the match. Debinha's impact off the bench extended the lead to two, and the team hung on during a stoppage-time surge by the Washington Spirit for a 2-1 victory.

The Naperville, Illinois, native stepped up shortly after halftime when the team won a corner kick, and her service from the left side curled over the leaps of her teammates and defenders and over the outstretched hands of Washington Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver into the back of the net.

Her goal was scored on the biggest stage in the league and broke a scoreless deadlock in a brutally physical game up to that point.

"Yeah, this team was really special. I think there's been just a big journey that we went on through the entire year, and I think it's just even more special to end this way. I'm super grateful to just be a part of this group of girls and staff. It just felt like such a family. So yeah, grateful," DiBernardo said after the game.

It's hard to look past the player's use of the past tense. The 34-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season, and the Current have not announced an extension, nor has DiBernardo discussed retirement. The player returned to the team from maternity leave in July, following the birth of her daughter Charlie Mae in January.

The veteran's spectacular goal is all the more special because of that return and her relentless effort to reach the league's mountaintop, and it's a moment for a league veteran who's been trying to lift the NWSL trophy for over a decade.

DiBernardo has been playing in the NWSL since its second year. The University of Illinois product was drafted in 2014 by her hometown club, Chicago Stars FC (then Red Stars). She's made several appearances in the NWSL postseason, including five consecutive semifinal appearances through 2019 and a runner-up finish in 2019, before COVID-19 impacted the 2020 regular season.

Even then, during the inaugural Challenge Cup, originally a placeholder for the regular season, she helped the team reach the final, where it fell short against the Houston Dash.

She reached the NWSL Championship final once again in 2021 with the Stars, mostly playing the season as a defensive midfielder after years of being an attacking midfielder, but ultimately had to exit the game due to injury as Chicago lost another final to the Washington Spirit. That made four straight playoff years of falling one round short of the final, followed by three consecutive losses in finals. By then, she had logged more playoff minutes than almost anyone in league history, and none of them had ended with a trophy.

The 2021 NWSL Championship would be her final marquee event appearance until she signed with Kansas City in 2022 and reached the 2024 NWSL semifinals with the club. She was on maternity leave the following year when the Current claimed the 2025 NWSL Shield.

Teammate Kayla Sharples has played with DiBernardo for years. Sharples was a rookie with Chicago in 2019, and the duo were teammates through 2021 and reunited in Kansas City when Sharples was traded there in 2023.

"I think Vanessa is a really great leader on this team, and we have a lot of leaders on this team, but she kind of showcases that in different ways. And so for Vanessa, she might not be the most vocal, but she shows it by showing up to training consistently, her quality of play, and just she just shows by example, honestly. And so when you see that, we have a lot of young people on the team, you strive to be like Vanessa," Sharples said after the game.

"She's so amazing. The way that she bounced back, and worked so hard from pregnancy, and she didn't miss a beat. Like she is killing it out there, much deserved for the MVP. I'm really happy for her. And we love her baby Charlie. She always brings the best vibe. She's crawling pregame, like we just love all of that, and so yeah, I'm just really, really happy for her," she said.

DiBernardo's journey in the league is long, and even now, 12 years later, there will be casual viewers who are learning about her for the first time. They'll discover that she won the 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup alongside other legends in Julie Ertz, Sam Mewis, Morgan Gautrat and Crystal Dunn. A crowded U.S. women's national team midfield likely kept her from ever earning a senior-level cap, despite camp call-ups in 2013 and 2019. But she, too, would be destined for more titles; the path there would just look a little different.

She's a concrete example of what domestic success can sometimes look like. Play among and with the greats, and still find yourself on the outside looking in. But not anymore, after lifting the 2025 NWSL Shield and now the NWSL Championship trophy with Kansas City.

"Vanessa DiBernardo is one of the best players to ever play in this league, and she has proved that time and time again. And somehow came back even stronger after having a baby," said KC teammate and NWSL Players Association president Haley Hopkins.

"Seeing her celebrate with her child and celebrate with us, and come back and be that championship MVP. There's no one like her. She's an absolute superstar. Love her, biggest fan," Hopkins said.

Along the way, DiBernardo had a playoff record that was already historic. Heading into the semifinals, she had 13 career playoff appearances and 13 starts, with 1,134 playoff minutes, good for third on the all-time list. She is one of just eight players in league history to have converted a penalty in the playoffs, excluding shootouts. But along with playoff pedigree, it's her work ethic and leadership that have been praised the most over the years.

"For me, yes, I wear the captain's band, but Vanessa is just as much of a captain. She is a leader in all rights. She understands the game. She's like a tactical, technical, genius as well. She knows both sides. She can communicate to people where to go. So, it's so easy for me to be in there because I know what she wants. I know what she needs from me, and it's so easy to follow her lead," said team captain Lo'eau LaBonta.

"There's been a lot of interview questions, I think, especially on media day the other day, it was like, 'what was the turning point?' And I don't know if that was the turning point when she was back, but it definitely helped us have some consistency and solidarity. So she means everything ... We look to her all the time, and that olimpico? That was saucy. And you know, there's moments of brilliance like that when the teams are out there just kicking the crap out of each other, so shout out to her. MVP for sure," LaBonta said.

Maybe this year was supposed to be harder, but DiBernardo's demeanor never really showed that. Longevity feels like a rarity now in an NWSL that's getting younger, with play that's quicker and more transitional than it was when she was drafted in 2014. But her legacy has also helped shape the next wave of superstars, especially those on her team, and it'll continue to evolve no matter what she does next.

"I feel like being a veteran in this league is special. I think this league is really unique in the style of play; that is, kind of, every game is intense. So, whether that's just being vocal, but also just like being calm on the ball, or slowing the game down, or there's just so many moments in a game that you can contribute," DiBernardo said.

"I think the veterans in this league have kind of grown with it. So, it's fun to see the young players come into this league and kind of help them guide them, but they're bringing their own flair, and it's fun to see, and it's just growing the league," she said.

Calm on the ball, a leader in her play and now a mother, DiBernardo approached her return to play just like her soccer: a step and a touch, with plenty of patience.

"I think I just kind of took my journey one step at a time. I knew it was going to be difficult to kind of get back to who I was as a player, and I knew I was going to be different as a person. But I feel like our team gave me so much grace and time to be able to do that," DiBernardo said.

"It was really special to kind of go through my pregnancy, but also my return to play with this group of people, and to kind of get to share the moment all together," she said.

For DiBernardo, who lost to the Spirit in the 2021 final, Saturday's goal and the team's victory feel like everything had always been leading to this moment. It took 13 years, two clubs, eight semifinal appearances, three lost finals and a year away from the game as she became a new mom, but Vanessa DiBernardo is an NWSL Championship winner.