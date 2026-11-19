The biggest week on the NWSL calendar is here as the buildup towards the 2026 NWSL Championship is underway. An awards show, countless events, and media days were all on the agenda ahead of Saturday's big game. That included the annual state of the league by commissioner Jessica Berman on Thursday.

This year, the commissioner welcomed media to the NWSL Championship in Washington, D.C., and celebrated record ticket sales, attendance, and future expansion ahead of Saturday night's championship between the Washington Spirit and Kansas City Current, live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. She also announced a few new league rules and future match events.

Here are the new things coming to NWSL:

NWSL player development rule

The commissioner introduced the new player development rule. While the league previously submitted paperwork for a potential future second=division league, conversation and planning around that is currently paused with the upcoming 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup and efforts to grow NWSL in other ways.

"As we grow from 16 to 18 teams in 2028, we know that we have to prioritize the pipeline, not just the pipeline of players, but the pipeline of talent that supports the players in the daily training environment. One of the things that makes the United States so uniquely positioned in the global women's soccer landscape is the depth of that potential pipeline," said Berman in her opening remarks.

"That's why today we're announcing the NWSL Player Development Rule. It's an important step in strengthening the pathway to professional soccer for the next generation of players. The rule creates actual incentives for clubs to invest in identifying, developing, and retaining young talent, and it gives the clubs the flexibility to design their programs in the way that makes sense with their sporting philosophies."

More information and the types of incentives will roll out for clubs as the new player development rule goes into effect, but it is another step in future roster-building for clubs now alongside general player signings, transfers, the High Impact Player rule, and the Under-18 mechanism.

The addition of the rule is paving the way for more support staff and systems in place. The commissioner also announced the new NWSL Sporting Executive Program, meant to provide more support for club leadership development. The inaugural set of leadership includes six executives from the league who will participate in the program.

"Developing the future of the sport is not just limited to the players; it's also about the technical staff who surround those players each and every day ... this is a first-of-its-kind program invested in talent, and it was curated and developed in collaboration with U.S. Soccer and FIFA. This new year-long initiative will provide sporting executives at our clubs with curated, specialized education, mentorship, and leadership development opportunities tailored around the unique demands of our league and the women's professional game," she said.

The 2027 NWSL Challenge Cup location

The NWSL commissioner then announced the future site of the next NWSL Challenge Cup. The 2027 NWSL Challenge Cup will take place in Austin, Texas, next summer.

The tournament has evolved since its first iteration as a placeholder for the COVID-19-affected season and is now a unique one-off marquee match between top clubs, typically the NWSL Shield titleholders and the NWSL Championship winners. In years where one club wins both, the game is a rematch of the previous NWSL Championship match.

"Following the success of this year's Challenge Cup in Columbus, where we took the event to a neutral site to give an opportunity to introduce the NWSL to a new community," she said.

The 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup was between 2025 NWSL Shield winners Kansas City Current and 2025 NWSL Championship winners Gotham FC. The 2026 competition was held in Columbus, Ohio. The state will now welcome its first NWSL franchise in 2028 alongside another expansion club in Atlanta.

Fans will undoubtedly make the connection and wonder if there is a future where an NWSL club calls Austin home. Currently, there are three NWSL clubs in California and only one in Texas, the Houston Dash.

"We're really excited to create another special experience for our fans and our players while making the NWSL a place that can invite new audiences," Berman said about heading to Austin.

League evolution and expansion

Commissioner Berman celebrated the league's recent return to the nation's capital for another NWSL Championship. The city hosted the 2022 event and now returns four years later with more attention on the league, the clubs, and its players than ever before.

"Today, we're bigger, stronger, more visible, and more ambitious than ever before, and the next five years are going to redefine what's possible. We have an extraordinary opportunity in front of us, and we intend to seize it," she said.

Two incoming clubs set for 2028 and new player roster rules are just the beginning of NWSL's next chapter. There's still the potential for more clubs on the horizon, and current clubs Houston Dash and Racing Louisville are in the process of vetting for a sale to new ownership as franchise entry fees into the league are booming to new heights.

And of course, there is still the biggest game of the year to play on Saturday.

"The Washington Spirit are back in the championship for the third consecutive year, determined to bring home that title. And standing in their way is the Kansas City Current, with its own ambitions to win a championship after winning the Shield in 2025. These are two exceptional clubs, two incredibly passionate fan base, and the championship is still to be decided, [we're] very excited about the rest of this week."