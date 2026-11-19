The annual NWSL end-of-year awards rang in another special event. The league rolled out the blue carpet in Washington, D.C., and kicked off NWSL Championship Week by handing out individual honors.

The Kansas City Current and the Washington Spirit will compete in the title game on Saturday, but first the league wrapped up regular-season business by giving players and coaches their individual accolades. Players, coaches, owners and general managers, and fans voted for the awards.

Here are the official winners:

2026 NWSL MVP

The finalists: Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage), Janine Sonis (Denver Summit FC) and Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns FC)

The winner: Ashley Sanchez

The North Carolina Courage winger set a record for most goals scored (20) by an American in a single season. It matches a single-season record, previously set by Temwa Chawinga, and now Sanchez can add the MVP award in addition to her Golden Boot win. Her remarkable career year comes after eight years in the league, but it feels like just the beginning for the 27-year-old, who will now head off to national team camps with the U.S. women's national team for World Cup qualifiers.

"I think it's definitely not something that I was thinking was going to happen at the beginning of this year. I was just really focused on myself and how I could grow as a player and a person," Sanchez told media after the awards show.

"I mean, I was not expecting this whatsoever and I'm really proud of myself. The team I have around me, they've just made me a better player and a better person. And yeah, it's just been an incredible year for sure.'

Rookie of the Year

The finalists: Jordynn Dudley (Gotham FC), Kat Rader (Houston Dash) and Mimi Van Zanten (San Diego Wave FC)

The winner: Jordynn Dudley

This is now the third consecutive rookie award that's gone to a Gotham FC player. Forward Jordynn Dudley's four goals and three assists were a big boost during Gotham's NWSL Shield-winning run. Her unfortunate season-ending foot injury cut her season a few weeks short, but also showed that the squad missed her attacking efforts on the pitch.

"It really shows what Gotham and the club what they prioritize with development and getting good talent coming in, and yeah, I thought it could continue," Dudley said about winning another rookie award for Gotham.

"Honestly, I wasn't expecting it. I'm just glad my teammates helped me get here, and my coaches and the whole team and the staff. So I'm really thankful for that," she said.

Goalkeeper of the Year

The finalists: Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC), Jane Campbell (Houston Dash) and Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC)

The winner: Ann-Katrin Berger

The Gotham FC goalkeeper set a personal best with six NWSL clean sheets to start the season and had 10 shutouts by August. She's the first goalkeeper with 10 or more clean sheets in back-to-back seasons, and was a massive part of why the East Coast side was one of the best defenses of the year, conceding only 23 goals against opponents across 30 matches.

Defender of the Year

The finalists: Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC), Kate Del Fava (Utah Royals), Sarah Gorden (Angel City FC), Janine Sonis (Denver Summit FC) and Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC)

The winner: Janine Sonis

It's one thing to have a career year, but to have a significant season for an inaugural club at a newer position is another thing altogether. Denver Summit defender Janine Sonis joined her home-state club from Racing Louisville, where she spent a half season moving from an attacking role to outside back. The 32-year-old scored 12 goals and delivered eight assists for the Summit as the group pushed for a playoff spot all the way to Decision Day.

"I feel really honored to just have won this award alongside the players that were nominated. There's incredible, like, world-class players in that category, and I think I just have so much respect for the position and the difficulty that comes with that position and being world-class there. I'm really honored to have won, but to be among them is just as special," Sonis said.

Midfielder of the Year

The finalists: Croix Bethune (Kansas City Current), Kenza Dali (San Diego Wave FC), Jaelin Howell (Gotham FC), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC) and Mina Tanaka (Utah Royals)

The winner: Croix Bethune

The Kansas City Current will compete in the NWSL Championship on Saturday, and they'll have the midfielder of the year with them. Croix Bethune won the award in her rookie season back in 2024, and now has her second just two seasons later.

"A lot of blessings, a lot of hard work and dedication. I mean, this is coming off a meniscus tear, so setting goals, manifesting them, and it feels great making history," Bethune said after winning her award.

Bethune broke the all-time single-season assists record when she provided 11 assists to her teammates this year and four goals. This included a spectacular recent free-kick goal in the semifinal.

But her award honors her regular-season efforts, and now she's looking ahead to Saturday.

"The biggest thing is the environment itself, not necessarily me. And the environment that I walked into is still very positive, very energetic, very happy. My name is on the award, but there are 20 other people on my team that helped me get this award, so kudos to them," she said.

Coach of the Year

The finalists: Juan Carlos Amorós (Gotham FC), Jimmy Coenraets (Utah Royals) and Jonas Eidevall (San Diego Wave FC)

The winner: Jimmy Coenraets

The Utah Royals are one of the best stories of the season after their big turnaround from a lower-table team to the playoffs. Head coach Coenraets was honored for the efforts and credited the award to his team and the club.

"I think if I look back at the season, yes, we've achieved sporting success. But above all, I think there has been a very clear way of doing things, a very clear way of playing for a special reason, and showing up every single game in the same way. That was a goal in the beginning of the season. We said very loud we want to be competitive. I think we've been competitive all season. I think incredibly proud of this group to just do that and go beyond it," he said.