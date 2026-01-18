It was a wild ride to get there, but Senegal have won the Africa Cup of Nations, defeating hosts Morocco 1-0 after a stoppage-time golazo from Pape Gueye on Sunday. His unbalanced shot was well placed to best Yassine Bounou in the net, but this is a game that would not have been won without the leadership of Sadio Mane, who rallied the Senegal side after Morocco were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time.

Here is the winning goal:

When Morocco were awarded a penalty due to Malick Diouf's challenge on Brahim Diaz, the match devolved into madness. Senegalese players went down the tunnel and left the pitch due to frustration. They had a goal ruled out in the second half for a foul on Achraf Hakimi before Morocco's penalty was given after a VAR review, heightening the frustration that the players were feeling.

Mane pleaded with the players to return to the pitch before needing to go into the locker room to retrieve the remainder of the Senegal team, which resulted in a stoppage of play of around 18 minutes before the penalty could be taken. When things resumed, Youssef En-Nesyri handed the ball to Diaz with a chance to potentially win the game. It wasn't to be as he attempted a Panenka that Edouard Mendy had no issues saving in the net.

Winning the Africa Cup of Nations final takes the ability to survive, and Senegal did just that to best Morocco in Rabat, winning AFCON for the first time since 2021. Being in the final for three of the last four AFCONs, this has been a dominant Senegalese side, and they'll look to push that success to the World Cup, where they'll be in a group with France, Norway, and one of Bolivia, Suriname, or Iraq. It won't be an easy path to escape from that group, but it also wasn't an easy path to lift AFCON for this battle-tested side. Even without their captain, Kalidou Koulibaly, who was suspended due to yellow card accumulation, the Lions of Teranga were defensively stout and able to stave off anything that came their way. Senegal only conceded one goal in their last five matches, recording a shutout in the last three.

In the first half, Morocco keeper Bounou stole the show with an impressive save in a one-on-one situation with Iliman Ndiaye bearing down on his goal. It's nothing new for Bounou, who has been excellent protecting Morocco's net as he hasn't allowed a goal in four consecutive matches while leading his nation to the final. But that was a streak that Senegal would end in extra time.

Morocco, 2022 World Cup semifinalists, grew into the match in the second half but lost momentum after a clash of heads between Senegal's Malick Diouf and Morocco's Neil El Aynaoui caused a long stoppage in play while both players received medical treatment. That took some wind out of the match that Senegal used to regain their defensive composure and push on to win with the help of Mane's leadership. For Morocco, it's the first time that they've appeared in the final since 2004, and while this is a strong team, they'll feel hard done not being able to lift the title in front of their home fans as their drought will officially reach half a century in two months.