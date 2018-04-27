2018 NFL Draft: Josh Rosen on being 10th pick, 'There were nine mistakes ahead of me'

Josh Rosen may have been good enough value at No. 10 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft for the Arizona Cardinals to trade up and make him their quarterback of the future, but that doesn't mean the UCLA product is happy about where he was picked.

After basking in his selection as the Cards' new face of the franchise, the consensus top-four QB prospect made it clear that he disagreed with the evaluations that led to him being the fourth passer off the board in Thursday's first round, telling the media "there were nine mistakes ahead of me," as Sam Farmer reported:

Josh Rosen on being drafted 10th: “There were nine mistakes ahead of me.” — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) April 27, 2018

Rosen, of course, was a popular mock-draft pick in the top five of this year's selection process and a reported favorite of the New York Jets, who picked third overall. But he didn't hear his name called until after the Jets made Sam Darnold the No. 3 overall selection, Baker Mayfield went first overall to the Cleveland Browns and Josh Allen landed with the Buffalo Bills following a trade up to the seventh pick.

Rosen joins Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon in Arizona, where he'll compete under rookie head coach Steve Wilks.