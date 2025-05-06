The 2025 rookie class has been finalized, and the next step comes buying the jersey of your favorite player. We know the Tennessee Titans are bringing the No. 1 out of retirement for Cam Ward after NFL legend Warren Moon gave his blessing, while New York Giants pass rusher Abdul Carter was denied his request to wear No. 56.
The Giants are one of two NFL teams who have to issue two new numbers to first-round picks, as they traded back into the first round to select former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall. He joins a loaded quarterback room that includes Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. The Atlanta Falcons were also a team that made two first-round picks, as they drafted Georgia pass rusher Jalon Walker at No. 15 overall, then sent the Los Angeles Rams a future first-round pick to scoop James Pearce Jr. out of Tennessee at No. 26 overall.
What jersey numbers will all these players wear at the next level? Below, we will list the official jersey numbers for each first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft:
|Pick number
|Team
|Player
|Number
1
QB Cam Ward
1
2
WR/CB Travis Hunter
12
3
EDGE Abdul Carter
4
66
5
DT Mason Graham
94
6
2
7
8
4
9
OT Kelvin Banks Jr.
10
84
11
12
OG Tyler Booker
52
13
14
TE Tyler Warren
15
LB Jalon Walker
16
DT Walter Nolen
97
17
EDGE Shemar Stewart
97
18
OG Grey Zabel
76
19
WR Emeka Egbuka
20
21
99
22
8
23
22
24
74
25
New York Giants
QB Jaxson Dart
26
Atlanta Falcons
EDGE James Pearce Jr.
27
24
28
29
OT Josh Conerly Jr.
55
30
31
31
30
32
OT Josh Simmons
71