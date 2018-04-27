2018 NFL Draft Grades: Patriots get B for adding Isaiah Wynn to offensive line

With the No. 23 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Patriots selected Isaiah Wynn, offensive lineman out of Georgia.

Grade: B

Pete Prisco: They needed an offensive tackle, so clearly they have an idea to keep him there. Their guards are good so moving him there might not make sense.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Small tackle who could kick inside to guard at the NFL level. Controls defensive linemen of all shapes in sizes with excellent leverage, a wide base, and plenty of power. Dynamic pass-protector and very reliable paving running lanes.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: The Patriots needed offensive line help, and Wynn could potentially be the left tackle replacement for Nate Solder. The main job for Wynn is keeping pressure off Tom Brady, and hopefully he does that as a rookie. The last thing we need is something to happen to Brady heading into 2018.

NCAA recap

Jake Rowe, Dawgs247: At 6-foot-2, 305 pounds Wynn doesn't have the ideal size to play tackle but he did so extremely well while at Georgia. With five starts at left tackle as a sophomore, one as a junior and 15 as a senior, he shut down some really good players in Carl Lawson (Auburn) Garrett Sickels (Penn State) and Da'Shawn Hand (Alabama). What he may lack in height and weight, Wynn possesses excellent length and power.

At this point in his development, Wynn appears he will stay over 300 pounds and that has allowed him to play with more punch at the point of attack. He's athletic enough to pull and get out on the edge as a guard or center although Georgia tried making him the man in the middle prior to his sophomore year but elected to go a different route. Named a second-team All American by the AFCA in 2017, Wynn is well respected by his teammates and coaches for consistent effort and intensity as well as his leadership ability.