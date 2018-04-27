2018 NFL Draft Grades: Titans get a B for taking Rashaan Evans after trade with Ravens

With the No. 22 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Titans selected Rashaan Evans, linebacker out of Alabama after a trade with the Ravens

Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick

Grade: B

Pete Prisco: They lost one of their top tacklers in Avery Williamson during free agency, so landing his replacement was smart. Evans is a three-down linebacker.

Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll know everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Smaller and more compact than other recent Alabama inside linebackers to enter the NFL. Quick to the football. Diagnoses quickly and charges to the football. Relatively fluid hips. Flashed decent spin move as pass-rusher. Not tremendous in any area but rarely out of position.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: The Titans traded up with the Ravens to select Evans, who should be the replacement for the departed Avery Williamson. Go figure, new coach Mike Vrabel drafts a linebacker, and you can expect him to make plays as a rookie. He's worth drafting as a potential No. 2 LB in re-draft leagues with a late-round pick. And in rookie-only leagues that use IDP options, Evans is worth drafting with a second-round pick.

NCAA recap

Charlie Potter, BamaOnLine: The Auburn (Ala.) High School product chose Alabama over his hometown Tigers as a five-star recruit during the 2014 cycle. He battled the Crimson Tide's depth chart, a position change from outside to inside linebacker and numerous injuries over this four-year career, but Evans finished his time in Tuscaloosa as a two-time national champion. As a true freshman, he recorded one tackle more (14) than the games he appeared in (13) and even fewer the next season (10) -- although he did register four sacks as a sophomore. But once Shaun Dion Hamilton went down with an ACL injury in 2016, Evans' opportunity to see the field as a starter arrived, and he closed out the season with more than 20 tackles in three postseason contests.

The versatile linebacker's senior year started with him in a starting role, and although a groin injury kept him off the field for a couple of games, Evans tied safety Ronnie Harrison for the team lead in tackles with 74. He also posted six sacks and 13 tackles for loss over the course of 12 games and appeared in his seventh College Football Playoff contests, which is a record. Evans was named one of four permanent captains by his teammates. He showed patience and leadership during his time in the Alabama program, which should both serve him well at the next level.