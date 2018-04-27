2018 NFL Draft Grades: Giants get a C+ for taking Saquon Barkley due to positional value

With the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Giants selected Saquon Barkley, running back out of Penn State.

Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick

Grade: C+

Pete Prisco: I like the player and his skills, but value of position is a major concern in a deep draft of backs.

Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll know everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Rare flexion and smoothness as an athlete, particularly for a running back his size. Some cuts are reminiscent of Barry Sanders. Has elite downfield speed to hit home runs. Best on the outside though he's not terrible between the tackles. Has plenty of power too. Dynamic running back prospect.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: This wasn't the ideal landing spot for Saquon Barkley given the other options (Denver, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay, for example), but he will still get the chance to dominate touches in what can be an explosive offense. The offensive line remains a concern, but if everyone is healthy on offense with Odell Beckham, Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard, then Barkley shouldn't see extra defenders at the line of scrimmage. He's a low-end No. 1/high-end No. 2 running back in re-draft leagues worth drafting in Round 2. And in dynasty leagues, Barkley is the easy choice as the No. 1 overall selection in rookie drafts.

NCAA recap

Andrew Callahan, Lions247: One of the greatest players ever to don a Penn State uniform began as a 247Sports Composite four-star Pennsylvania recruit once committed to Rutgers. As a freshman, Barkley quickly took over the starting job and rushed to a 1,000-yard season. The following year, he became the centerpiece of the Nittany Lions' attack and amassed nearly 1,900 yards of total offense and 20 touchdowns. Barkley's punctuation mark was an all-time great 79-yard touchdown run in the Rose Bowl, widely regarded as one of the best plays in the game's 104-year history.

Now chasing the Heisman trophy, Barkley added kick return duties to his plate and brought two kickoffs back for touchdowns in 2017. While teams loaded up against the run, Barkley still churned out a 5.9 yards-per-carry average and nine touchdowns on top of 54 catches and three receiving touchdowns. He finished his career with dozens of program records and multiple first-team All-American selections. Barkley declared for the draft on New Year's Eve, one day after a 175-yard and two-touchdown performance in the Fiesta Bowl.