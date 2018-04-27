2018 NFL Draft Grades: Panthers get an A for making D.J. Moore first receiver off board
The Panthers bring in a dangerous weapon for Cam Newton with the No. 24 pick
With the No. 24 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Panthers selected D.J. Moore, wide receiver out of Maryland.
Grade: A
Pete Prisco: The Panthers wanted to get faster and Moore does that. They needed to give Cam Newton help.
Scouting report
Chris Trapasso: Make-you-miss wideout in running back body. Desired concentration when tracking the football and the athleticism and strong hands to reel in tough catches. Quicker than fast.
Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg: I love the move to draft Moore for the Panthers, who needed to give Cam Newton more weapons. Newton now has Moore, Devin Funchess and Torrey Smith as his top receivers, with Greg Olsen at tight end and Christian McCaffrey out of the backfield. Newton is easily a top-five Fantasy quarterback again, and Moore could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. He might lead all Panthers receiver in targets as a rookie, and he should be a fun weapon for new offensive coordinator Norv Turner. Moore is worth a mid- to late-round pick in re-draft leagues, and he's a late first-round pick in rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues.
NCAA recap
Ben Kercheval: Moore has been an impact player for the Terps' offense ever since he was a freshman when he finished second on the team in receptions and yards. Since then, he's been a cornerstone piece for an offense with numerous quarterback injuries. Moore led the team in receiving in each of the pass two seasons and eclipsed 1,000 yards in 2017.
