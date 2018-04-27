Day 2 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots take Mason Rudolph, Cowboys find WR and every pick for Rounds 2 and 3

By the time Thursday was over, we witnessed a crazy Round 1 and now it's time to turn our attention to Day 2. Chris Trapasso gave you his take on the top 25 prospects remaining, and here I'm going to attempt to give you a look at how Rounds 2 and 3 could shake out.

Now, let's get to the picks.

Round 2



33. Cleveland Browns

Harold Landry, DE/LB, Boston College. The Browns add some pass rush after passing on Bradley Chubb at No. 4. But wouldn't you rather have Chubb and Josh Jackson?

34. New York Giants

Will Hernandez, G, UTEP. Might not be biggest need, but Hernandez is a first-round talent and fits what the Giants are doing on offense.

35. Cleveland Browns (from HOU)

Connor Williams, OT, Texas. The Browns get a new left tackle after the retirement of Joe Thomas, if Williams can stick at the position.

36. Indianapolis Colts

Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa. The Colts get a first-round talent at cornerback since no linebackers are worth taking here.

37. Indianapolis Colts (from NYJ)

Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State. Add another nice piece for the defense after going offense in Round 1.

38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia. Running back should be the pick, and my gut says it might be Chubb over Derrius Guice and Ronald Jones II.

39. Chicago Bears

James Daniels, G/C, Iowa. The Bears get a great value to add to the offensive line after missing out on Quenton Nelson.

40. Denver Broncos

Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State. We could see the Broncos move up for James Daniels or Will Hernandez, but if they stay put, a talented tight end makes sense.

41. Oakland Raiders

Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas. This pick has to be defense after going tackle in Round 1. Jefferson is probably best available at the position.

42. Miami Dolphins

Fred Warner, LB, BYU. This fills a need, and I think Warner could go higher than we expect due to his coverage abilities.

43. New England Patriots (from SF)

Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State. If someone doesn't trade up ahead of here to take Rudolph, Pats could land him with the Jimmy Garoppolo pick.

44. Washington Redskins

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU. If the Redskins can get Guice as the fifth running back off the board, they have to like that.

45. Green Bay Packers

Lorenzo Carter, DE/LB, Georgia. The Packers landed a corner in Round 1 and get their pass-rusher here.

46. Cincinnati Bengals

Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado. This would be great value on Oliver, who could have been a late Day 1 pick. Don't rule out another offensive lineman either.

47. Arizona Cardinals

Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M. There's good value at corner, but why not give Josh Rosen a receiver to grow with?

48. Los Angeles Chargers

Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford. The Chargers found great value at safety in the first, and here's where they come back and grab a defensive tackle.

49. Indianapolis Colts (from NYJ/SEA)

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU. If Sutton gets out of the first few picks, I imagine the Cowboys trying to trade up. Here they just miss out as the Colts land a big receiver to replace Donte Moncrief.

50. Dallas Cowboys

D.J. Chark, WR, LSU. The Cowboys should trade up for Sutton, but if they miss out then Chark is a nice consolation prize.

51. Detroit Lions

Ronald Jones II, RB, USC. The Lions should be in a great spot to get a running back in the second round.

52. Philadelphia Eagles

Donte Jackson, CB, LSU. The Eagles could look to trade back again, but if not, there should be good value at corner.

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from BUF)

Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn. The Bucs have the ammo to maneuver around for key targets, but if they keep all their picks, corner talent will still be there late in the round.

54. Kansas City Chiefs

Dorance Armstrong, OLB, Kansas. The Chiefs showed a lot of interest in Armstrong during the pre-draft process and might not want to risk missing out.

55. Carolina Panthers

Justin Reid, FS, Stanford. The Panthers would be ecstatic to get Reid here. Expect them to look at trading up for him earlier in Round 2.

56. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from BUF/LAR)

Austin Corbett, G/C, Nevada. The Bucs didn't get Nelson in the first round, but Corbett is a solid consolation prize to play guard.

57. Tennessee Titans

Josh Sweat, DE/LB, Florida State. I thought Sweat was an option for the Titans in Round 1, so this could be a steal as an apprentice behind their impending free agents.

58. Atlanta Falcons

Braden Smith, G, Auburn. Hard to pass on Maurice Hurst, but I think medical issues could cause him to fall. The Falcons might be looking DT in a round our two, but adding a guard upgrade here makes sense.

59. San Francisco 49ers (from NO)

Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State. This figures to be where the 49ers target a linebacker, and Baker is a Round 2 talent.

60. Pittsburgh Steelers

Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State. The Steelers were unable to land their linebacker in Round 1, but Leonard is a fine consolation prize.

61. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tyrell Crosby, OT/G, Oregon. Some interesting talent is on the board at receiver and tight end, but I can see the Jags taking Crosby and kicking him inside to guard.

62. Minnesota Vikings

Uchenna Nwosu, DE/LB, USC. The Vikings could pick up Nwosu and apprentice him under Anthony Barr if they keep packing talent onto their defense.

63. New England Patriots

Rasheem Green, DE, USC. The Patriots finally go with a defensive pick, taking a pass rusher who can produce inside on third down.

64. Cleveland Browns (from PHI)

Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma. The Browns could look to trade back with no Round 3 picks, but even though they went with a tackle earlier, adding to depth at the position makes some sense.

Round 3

65. Baltimore Ravens (from BUF/CLE)

Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State. The Ravens have added a lot of receiver talent this offseason, but they still need young players who could grow into starters like Gallup.

66. New York Giants

Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh. The Giants add two offensive lineman on Day 2 after grabbing the running back at No. 2, giving Eli Manning all the help he needs.

67. Indianapolis Colts

Genard Avery, LB, Memphis. The Colts didn't have value at the linebacker position in Round 2, but they have to address that need at some point.

68. Houston Texans

Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State. When the Texans finally get on the clock, priority No. 1 should be the offensive line.

69. New York Giants (from TB)

Duke Dawson, CB, Florida. Even focusing so much on offense earlier, the Giants have a chance to find good corner talent in Round 3.

70. San Francisco 49ers (from CHI)

Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays State. Wouldn't be surprised to see this small-school prospect sneak into Round 2.

71. Denver Broncos

James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State. This is a nice value for Washington, who gives the Broncos a future at the receiver position.

72. New York Jets

Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State. The Jets found a franchise quarterback earlier, and here they give him a new favorite target.

73. Miami Dolphins

Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech. The Dolphins add to their defensive tackle rotation after parting ways with Ndamukong Suh.

74. San Francisco 49ers

Martinas Rankin, G/C, Mississippi State. The 49ers take Rankin and kick him inside to improve their talent at guard.

75. Oakland Raiders

Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan. The Raiders have a lot of picks on Day 3, so they can afford to gamble that Hurst's medical red flags aren't going to be a major issue.

76. Seattle Seahawks (from GB)

Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford. Meeks seems like he'd be a good fit in that depleted Seattle secondary.

77. Cincinnati Bengals

Arden Key, DE, LSU. The Bengals will gamble on a guy with character issues, and Key could be a devastating pass rusher.

78. Kansas City Chiefs (from WAS)

Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis. The value is too good to pass up on Miller, who brings depth behind Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins.

79. Pittsburgh Steelers (from OAK/ARI)

Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn. This pick was traded twice on Thursday, and the Steelers can think about using it on a potential heir to Le'Veon Bell.

80. Houston Texans (from SEA)

Holton Hill, CB, Texas. The Texans should bring in more talent at corner, even after signing Aaron Colvin.

81. Dallas Cowboys

Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama. Harrison could go much earlier than this, so consider this a great value pick for the Cowboys defense.

82. Detroit Lions

Jessie Bates III, S, Wake Forest. Another great value at safety here for the Lions.

83. Baltimore Ravens

Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa. The Ravens focused on offense earlier, and here they improve their depth at linebacker.

84. Los Angeles Chargers

Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond. The Chargers pick up a young quarterback to develop behind Philip Rivers.

85. Carolina Panthers (from BUF)

Rashaan Gaulden, CB, Tennessee. Considering Gaulden can contribute right away as a slot corner, this could be a steal.

86. Kansas City Chiefs

Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama. The Chiefs have to improve their talent at corner after trading Marcus Peters.

87. Los Angeles Rams

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma. Look, it's the Rams! With their first pick, they take a pass-rusher to add to the rotation.

88. Carolina Panthers

Chad Thomas, DE, Miami. The Panthers need to bring in young talent at defensive end with Julius Peppers on his last legs.

89. Tennessee Titans

Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M. The Titans add a quality third safety to the back end of their defense.

90. Atlanta Falcons

P.J. Hall, DT, Sam Houston State. Now's the time to add talent at defensive tackle after going offense earlier.

91. New Orleans Saints

Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana. The Saints paid a big price for a pass-rusher earlier, and now they can add talent at tight end.

92. Pittsburgh Steelers

Kemoko Turay, OLB, Rutgers. The Steelers added an inside linebacker earlier, and here they add depth at pass-rusher.

93. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jeff Holland, DE, Auburn. The Jaguars add more pass-rush talent, and could think about trying to develop Holland as a strong-side linebacker.

94. Minnesota Vikings

Geron Christian, OT, Louisville. The Vikings pick up a new right tackle, and if he proves capable of starting, they can kick Mike Remmers in to guard.

95. New England Patriots

Dalton Schultz, TE, Stanford. The Patriots grab a guy that can provide better depth behind Gronk.

96. Buffalo Bills (from PHI)

Dante Pettis, WR, Washington The Bills lost a lot of draft picks by trading up twice, and after a long wait, they finally add talent to the receiver position.

97. Arizona Cardinals

M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina. The Cardinals should look to address the corner position on Day 2, and Stewart is a good value here.

98. Houston Texans

Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan. The Texans double up at tackle, because they need all the help they can get at the position.

99. Denver Broncos

Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College. The Broncos add a solid corner here after trading away Aqib Talib.

100. Cincinnati Bengals

Will Richardson, OT, NC State. The Bengals went offensive line in Round 1, and they should add another piece to help their blocking unit on Day 2.