2018 NFL Draft Grades: Cowboys get an A for adding Leighton Vander Esch to defense

With the No. 19 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cowboys selected Leighton Vander Esch, linebacker out of Boise State.

Grade: A

Pete Prisco: This is a steal. He will be a big-time star (or "Star") in their defense.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Oversized off-ball linebacker with immense athletic gifts. Straight-line speed is outstanding, and he's relatively smooth when changing directions. Lacking the refinement to defeat blocks to make plays on the football near the line. If kept clean, he can be a dynamic linebacker at the next level.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: The Cowboys needed linebacker help, and Vander Esch could be a steal in this spot. They could have a standout linebacker corps now with Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith and Vander Esch, with the rookie manning the middle. He could emerge as a No. 2 LB as the replacement for Anthony Hitchens, and he's worth a late-round pick in re-draft leagues. In rookie-only drafts with IDP options, Vander Esch is worth a second-round pick.

NCAA recap

R.J. White: Vander Esch played quarterback and middle linebacker at Salmon River High School in Idaho before joining the Broncos in 2014 and redshirting his first year. Though he saw limited work over the next two seasons, including in 2016 due to injury, he did manage a sack in each season as well as an interception as a redshirt sophomore.

The linebacker put the injury issues behind him in 2017, racking up an incredible 141 tackles as a redshirt junior, which was the most at Boise State since 1988, and earning distinction as Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. Vander Esch also talled four sacks, four forced fumbles and three interceptions in his final season in Boise State, and finished his career with 12 tackles and a sack in the Las Vegas Bowl before declaring for the draft.