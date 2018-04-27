2018 NFL Draft Grades: Cowboys get an A for adding Leighton Vander Esch to defense
The Cowboys grab a talented tackle with the No. 19 pick of the draft
With the No. 19 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cowboys selected Leighton Vander Esch, linebacker out of Boise State.
Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick
Grade: A
Pete Prisco: This is a steal. He will be a big-time star (or "Star") in their defense.
Change the way you listen to NFL news, subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson and you'll know everything you need to know about the 2018 NFL Draft. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
Scouting report
Chris Trapasso: Oversized off-ball linebacker with immense athletic gifts. Straight-line speed is outstanding, and he's relatively smooth when changing directions. Lacking the refinement to defeat blocks to make plays on the football near the line. If kept clean, he can be a dynamic linebacker at the next level.
Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg: The Cowboys needed linebacker help, and Vander Esch could be a steal in this spot. They could have a standout linebacker corps now with Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith and Vander Esch, with the rookie manning the middle. He could emerge as a No. 2 LB as the replacement for Anthony Hitchens, and he's worth a late-round pick in re-draft leagues. In rookie-only drafts with IDP options, Vander Esch is worth a second-round pick.
NCAA recap
R.J. White: Vander Esch played quarterback and middle linebacker at Salmon River High School in Idaho before joining the Broncos in 2014 and redshirting his first year. Though he saw limited work over the next two seasons, including in 2016 due to injury, he did manage a sack in each season as well as an interception as a redshirt sophomore.
The linebacker put the injury issues behind him in 2017, racking up an incredible 141 tackles as a redshirt junior, which was the most at Boise State since 1988, and earning distinction as Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. Vander Esch also talled four sacks, four forced fumbles and three interceptions in his final season in Boise State, and finished his career with 12 tackles and a sack in the Las Vegas Bowl before declaring for the draft.
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Rashaan Evans
The Titans jump three spots from No. 25 to land a premier inside linebacker from Alabama
-
Steelers trade Bryant to Raiders
Bryant might be one of the most talented wideout in the NFL
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Billy Price
The Bengals bring in an Ohio State lineman to boost their offensive line
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Frank Ragnow
The Lions add the draft's best center, but Ragnow is also capable of playing guard if need...
-
Packers trade up with Seahawks to No. 18
After trading down, the Packers moved back up to take a cornerback to bolster their defens...
-
2018 NFL Draft Grades: Jaire Alexander
The Packers move down, then up before landing a new cornerback for their defense