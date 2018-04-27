2018 NFL Draft: Cardinals steal QB Josh Rosen at No. 10 after trade with Raiders

The Cardinals just found their quarterback of the future

After losing Carson Palmer to retirement this offseason, the Cardinals didn't waste much time finding his replacement. With their first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday, Arizona traded up to nab Josh Rosen, ending a somewhat surprising fall for the former UCLA quarterback. 

The Cardinals went into the draft with the 15th overall pick but quickly moved up to No. 10 -- one spot ahead of the Dolphins -- after it became clear that Rosen was going to be available. To move up five spots in a trade with Oakland, the Cards sent a third-round pick (79th overall) and a fifth-round pick (152nd overall) to the Raiders.   

This was definitely one of the rare draft trades where both teams came out on top. For the Raiders, this was exactly what coach Jon Gruden was hoping would happen when he started putting plans to together for his first NFL Draft in 10 years. 

For the Cardinals, they get a quarterback who was nearly universally expected to go in the top-five. Despite the fact that three teams ended up taking quarterbacks in the first nine picks, none of those teams chose Rosen, which opened the door for Arizona to trade up an grab Rosen, who might very well be the team's starting quarterback in 2018. 

Although the Cardinals have signed both Mike Glennon and Sam Bradford this offseason, it's completely possible that Rosen will be able to go into Arizona and win the job, and that's mostly because there's some huge question marks surrounding his competition. For one, Bradford has been battling injuries for most of his career, including last season, when he was limited to just two games while playing with the Vikings. As for Glennon, he's an unproven player who lost his starting job to a rookie quarterback (Mitchell Trubisky) in Chicago less than a month into the 2018 season. 

Rosen will now have to prove that he's mature enough to handle a starting job in the NFL, which probably means he'll have to leave the inflatable hot tub at home. 

Rosen was the fourth quarterback selected in this year's draft, marking the first time since 1967 that four quarterbacks have been taken among the top 10 picks. However, there is some bad news here: This year marks the eight time that four or more quarterbacks have been taken in the first round and in each of those seasons, at least one QB has ended up being a bust. 

If history holds, that means either the Browns (Baker Mayfield), Jets (Sam Darnold), Bills (Josh Allen) or Cardinals could soon be regretting their pick. 

CBS Sports Writer

John Breech has been at CBS Sports since July 2011 and currently spends most of his time writing about the NFL. He's believed to be one of only three people in the world who thinks that Andy Dalton will... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES