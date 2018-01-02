Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer announces retirement after 15 NFL seasons

Palmer is hanging up his cleats after a 15-year career

The Cardinals' offseason of change won't be limited to their head coaching position. They'll also need a new quarterback.

On Tuesday, Carson Palmer announced his retirement from football by penning a heartfelt letter.

"Over the years, I've had teammates who decided to hang it up and I would ask them how they knew when it was time to walk away. The answer was almost always the same: You just know," Palmer wrote. "For me that time is now. Why? Quite simply, I just know."

You can read the rest of his letter below:

More to come.

