Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer announces retirement after 15 NFL seasons

The Cardinals' offseason of change won't be limited to their head coaching position. They'll also need a new quarterback.

On Tuesday, Carson Palmer announced his retirement from football by penning a heartfelt letter.

"Over the years, I've had teammates who decided to hang it up and I would ask them how they knew when it was time to walk away. The answer was almost always the same: You just know," Palmer wrote. "For me that time is now. Why? Quite simply, I just know."

You can read the rest of his letter below:

An open letter from Carson Palmer.



Carson calls it a career » https://t.co/3tkaqIqQaD#CheersToCarson pic.twitter.com/9m8Qs5yWpQ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 2, 2018

More to come.