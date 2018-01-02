Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer announces retirement after 15 NFL seasons
Palmer is hanging up his cleats after a 15-year career
The Cardinals' offseason of change won't be limited to their head coaching position. They'll also need a new quarterback.
On Tuesday, Carson Palmer announced his retirement from football by penning a heartfelt letter.
"Over the years, I've had teammates who decided to hang it up and I would ask them how they knew when it was time to walk away. The answer was almost always the same: You just know," Palmer wrote. "For me that time is now. Why? Quite simply, I just know."
You can read the rest of his letter below:
More to come.
-
Lewis signs two-year deal with Bengals
The Bengals ultimately retained Marvin Lewis as their head coach for the next two years
-
Report: Todd Haley injured at bar
Haley is expected to rejoin the team later this week
-
Chancellor, Avril might not play again
Changes are likely coming to Seattle and the Seahawks' defense might be undergoing a huge...
-
NFL Wild Card Underdog of the Week
SportsLine's red-hot NFL expert is all over the Bills and another underdog to win in the wild-card...
-
Gruden could get $10M/year from Raiders
The rumors surrounding the Raiders coaching situation continue to pick up steam
-
Report: Chiefs sign Spiller for 5th time
The never-ending saga continues as the Chiefs decide to sign Spiller for the fifth time this...
Add a Comment