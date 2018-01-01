2018 NFL Draft order: First 20 picks set, Browns have two picks in the top four

The first 20 picks of the 2018 NFL Draft are officially set, and the Cleveland Browns will pick twice inside of the top four if they don't make any trades before draft day.

Cleveland became the second team in NFL history to finish a season 0-16, securing the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive season in the process.

Thanks to last year's draft day trade that sent the No. 12 overall pick to the Houston Texans, who selected eventual star quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Browns also own Houston's selection in this year's draft. The Texans stumbled after Watson's ACL tear and eventually finished 4-12. They will send the No. 4 pick to the Browns.

General manager John Dorsey should have his pick of quarterbacks at the top of the draft, with USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield, and Louisville's Lamar Jackson considered the top available passers. After the Giants and Colts make their picks, the Browns will get to tab another top prospect. These two picks will be Cleveland's ninth and 10th first-round selections in the last five years.

Below, you'll find the draft order as it stands now.

Note: The official order of picks 21-32 will be determined by playoff results. For now, the teams are listed in order of regular-season record.

Here are a few more things to know about the draft order as it stands now: