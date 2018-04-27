2018 NFL Draft Grades: Ravens get B for taking Lamar Jackson after trade with Eagles

With the No. 32 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Ravens selected Lamar Jackson, quarterback out of Louisville after a trade with the Eagles.

Grade:B

Pete Prisco: As a developmental prospect to take over for Joe Flacco, this makes sense. Solid move by the Ravens.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Electric physical ability and moments of elite-level pocket drifting. Accuracy is good, not great. Flashes of pinpoint ball placement down the field. Flick of the wrist release. Natural runner who reads blocks well and is super explosive.

Fantasy impact

NCAA recap

R.J. White: A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Boynton Beach, Florida, Jackson started nine games as a freshman, including once at running back, completing 54.7 percent of his passes for 1,840 yards with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions, adding 960 yards and 11 TDs on the ground. He broke out in a Music City Bowl win over Texas A&M, passing for 227 yards and rushing for 226 yards while scoring four TDs combined. As a sophomore, Jackson turned in a Heisman-winning performance, totaling 3,543 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and just nine interceptions while completing 56.2 percent of his passes and also rushing for 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns on 260 carries. Despite the award-winning campaign, Jackson struggled in the Citrus Bowl as LSU held him to 153 passing yards on 10-of-27 passing and 33 rushing yards on 26 carries with no TDs.

Jackson followed up his Heisman season with a similar run in 2017, upping his completion percentage to 59.1 on a career-high 430 attempts while passing for 3,660 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for a career-best 1,601 yards on just 232 carries (6.9 yards per attempt) with 18 TDs on the ground. Jackson closed his college career with another uneven bowl performance, going 13 for 31 for 171 yards with two TDs and four interceptions against Mississippi State, adding 158 yards and a touchdown on the ground. It was his only game as a junior with a QB rating under 120. Jackson wrapped up his career with 9,043 yards on 1,086 passing attempts, 69 passing TDs and 27 picks, as we as another 50 TDs on the ground to go with 4,132 yards on 655 rushing attempts (6.3 yards per attempt).