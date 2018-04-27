2018 NFL Draft Grades: Browns get a C for choosing Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall

With the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Browns selected Baker Mayfield, quarterback out of Oklahoma.

Grade: C

Pete Prisco: I just think there were better options and it's risky taking a 6-foot quarterback first overall.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Experienced, accurate passer with some improvisational skills. Rarely misses first read at short and intermediate levels and showed flashes of defender manipulation. Threw to a multitude of wide open targets in college and his accuracy noticeably dipped down the field. Has tendency to instantly morph into a runner with pressure mounting.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: Once he gets the chance to play behind Tyrod Taylor he will get tremendous skill players to work with (Josh Gordon, Jarvis Landry, David Njoku and Duke Johnson). He could emerge as a starting Fantasy quarterback toward the end of the season. And dynasty owners will look at Mayfield in Round 2.

NCAA recap

Joey Helmer, OU Insider: Coming out of Lake Travis High School, Baker Mayfield had one BCS offer on the table (Washington State) but instead elected to walk on at Texas Tech. He started there as a true freshman before transferring to his dream school and winning the quarterback battle again as a walk-on at Oklahoma. The former Texas prep star emerged onto the scene with his comeback victory at Tennessee in 2015 and took off from there. He finished in the top four of the Heisman Trophy race both of his first two seasons while throwing for a combined 7,665 yards and 76 touchdowns to only 15 interceptions.

Mayfield really put it all together in his final season as a Sooner, winning the school's sixth Heisman and guiding OU to its second College Football Playoff berth in the past three seasons. In doing so, he threw for an incredible 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns to only six interceptions, earning him unanimous first-team All-American honors. Mayfield's most explosive game came against Bedlam rival Oklahoma State, when he threw for a single-game Oklahoma record of 598 yards in a 62-52 victory. Mayfield famously struggled to rein in his sideline behavior, culminating in a crotch grab at Kansas resulted in having his captain duties and starting spot revoked on Senior Day against West Virginia. But his production and passion are unparalleled.