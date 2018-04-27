2018 NFL Draft Grades: Saints get a B- for trading two first-round picks for Marcus Davenport

With the No. 14 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Saints selected Marcus Davenport, edge rusher out of UTSA after a trade with the Packers that involved two first-round picks.

Grade: B-

Pete Prisco: He is a a boom-or-bust player, but this move could pay off in a big way.

Scouting report

Chris Trapasso: Tall defensive end with long arms. Explosive in all his movements. Possesses wide array of pass-rushing moves and can win with speed and bend around the corner. Decent point-of-attack strength too.

Fantasy impact

Jamey Eisenberg: The Saints trade up for another pass rusher, and it's never a bad idea to stockpile talent at the position. Davenport will benefit playing opposite Cameron Jordan, and he has plenty of potential to help Fantasy owners in re-draft IDP leagues. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in those formats. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues that use IDP options, Davenport is a second-round pick.

NCAA recap

R.J. White: A three-sport star at Stevens High School in San Antonio, Davenport joined his hometown university and played 11 games as a true freshman, recording three sacks in limited action. He made 11 starts the following year, racking up 49 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss, and four sacks while also forcing two fumbles. Davenport was named second-team All-Conference USA after tallying 67 total tackles, including 10 for loss, with 6.5 sacks as a junior.

Davenport broke out in his senior season by setting career highs in tackles for loss (17.5) and sacks (8.5) while forcing three fumbles and even scoring a touchdown after recovering a fumble against Rice. He had 11 total tackles, including 3.5 for loss, in that game, which followed an big performance against North Texas in which he had four tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.