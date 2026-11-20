Mobb Deep said it best: "Ain't no such thing as halfway crooks."

The Indianapolis Colts tried to sit on the fence at the 2026 trade deadline, ship away some (not all) expendable pieces, and land a somewhat respectable, middle-of-the-road record that might save a few jobs in the process. That meant moving on from the likes of DeForest Buckner, Quenton Nelson, and Josh Downs, but holding on to Jonathan Taylor and Daniel Jones. Less than two weeks removed from that semi-fire sale, it's safe to say Indy botched it.

What's the old saying? If you're going to be a bear, be a grizzly. Well, if the Colts felt alright selling some pieces at the deadline, they should've stripped it down to the studs, knowing full well they are entering a rebuild anyway after firing GM Chris Ballard in mid-October.

The losses have only continued to pile up for the Colts, which includes a demoralizing defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans in Week 11. That game, which dropped them to 3-8, proved to be the straw that broke the camel's back for the Daniel Jones era, as the team has since waived the veteran quarterback.

Daniel Jones IND • QB • #17 CMP% 58.4 YDs 1974 TD 7 INT 13 YD/Att 5.62 View Profile

Again, this is a player who teams were reportedly interested in leading up to the deadline. Instead of pursuing those opportunities to shed a sunk-cost under center, ESPN reports that Indy rebuffed trade interest from teams like the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens.

As a reminder, the Vikings traded a 2027 third-round pick to acquire Kirk Cousins, while the Ravens shipped a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for Jacoby Brissett and a 2027 fifth-round pick. It's unclear what the compensation for Jones would've been, but I can tell you this—it's more than what they have now after waiving him: nothing.

In the nine games before the deadline, Jones had the Colts at 2-7 while completing 60.3% of his passes, averaging just 191.3 passing yards per game, and posting a passer rating of 68.9. In total, Jones had tallied seven touchdowns and 13 turnovers.

Daniel Jones prior to 2026 trade deadline Stats Team record 2-7 Completion percentage 60.3% Passing YPG 191.3 Pass TDs 6 INTs 10 Yards per attempt 5.7 Air yards per attempt 4.6 Passer rating 68.9 Ruhsing YPG 17.4 Rushing TDs 1 Fumbles lost 3

It was abundantly clear in the lead-up to the deadline that the two-year, $88 million extension the Colts signed Jones this offseason to was a disaster. Miraculously, a lifeboat drifted by them in the form of multiple teams inquiring about taking that burden off their hands, but they decided to stay on the deserted island. Now they're paying the price, with Jones set to account for $35.2 million in dead cap space for 2027 (provided he clears waivers) while the team pays him $49.8 million for 11 games played this season.

On top of Jones, Taylor, arguably the most sought-after prize on the trade market this cycle, should've been firmly on the block. With the Colts now without a clear answer at quarterback, Taylor is the living embodiment of that meme where the Lamborghini is sitting in the driveway of the trailer park.

He was most valuable to Indy as a trade chip at the deadline, and that remains the case this offseason. The only difference is that any team acquiring him is getting a back that's a little older, has a little more mileage, and doesn't help them for this stretch run in 2026. That sets up a possibly diminished return this offseason if/when the Colts deal him compared to what they could've gotten at this deadline.

For a team that won't have its first-round pick in 2027 after trading for Sauce Gardner at last year's deadline, they were in a position to refill the cupboard. Neither Jones nor Taylor likely would've fetched a first-rounder, but they would've given Indy premium ammunition for a later deal that could vault them back up. That level of asset mismanagement around the deadline now has the potential to ripple beyond just this second half of the season.

Jones being waived is just one of the initial steps that the Colts will take as they embark on this rebuild and they tripped out of the gate. Whether it's firing Shane Steichen, trading Taylor, or eventually hiring a new GM (if they can find a taker), the organization needs to have a more definitive and realistic plan for its future so they're not looking back with major second guesses like they currently are following this deadline.