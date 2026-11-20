The Arizona Cardinals will likely see their fourth starting quarterback in five weeks on Sunday, when they face the Kansas City Chiefs. Carson Beck, the second-round rookie who started last week against the Los Angeles Rams, is dealing with a back issue and did not practice Friday.

Head coach Mike LaFleur said they are taking Beck's situation "one minute at a time right now, not even one day at a time" to see how the QB responds to treatment. LaFleur said they will "see how [Beck] feels when he wakes up tomorrow."

If the two-time College Football National champion cannot start, journeyman veteran Josh Johnson would be the team's starter. Undrafted free agent Joey Aguilar is also on the team's depth chart.

"We're not gonna shut the door on him, but we're gonna proceed as if Josh [Johnson] is gonna be starting on Sunday," the head coach said.

Arizona has endured a revolving door of quarterbacks this season. The season started with Jacoby Brissett as the starter and, after eight games, he was benched and later traded to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month. When Brissett was benched, the team made him QB3, moving Gardner Minshew up to the starting job and rookie Beck to the backup role.

Minshew's time did not last long due to injury. After two appearances – his takeover for a demoted Brissett during a game and one start – Minshew was sidelined indefinitely with a torn UCL that required surgery.

This meant Beck, a 2026 third-round pick who started as the emergency third quarterback, would take the reins. Beck played just one game before landing on the injury report with a back issue, limiting him in practice Thursday and downgrading him to a non-participant on Friday.

Now the team seems likely to lean on Johnson, who is on his 15th team in 14 seasons. After Minshew went down with the injury, the team added Johnson off the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. The 40-year-old was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft and has bounced around the league ever since, including time in the UFL, AAF, and XFL. Of the 15 teams he has been a member of, Arizona would be the eighth he has appeared in a regular season game wiht.

If he does start, Johnson would be the second-oldest quarterback to start a game this season, behind 43-year-old Aaron Rodgers.

Here is a look at each of the Cardinals quarterbacks stats from this season, along with Johnson's career stats, as he hasn't played yet for Arizona this year: