If the 2026 NFL season feels like an unprecedented year for unheralded rookie quarterbacks, that's because it is.

With the Arizona Cardinals (3-6) announcing Carson Beck as their starting quarterback for Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams (5-4), he will now be the third rookie quarterback drafted outside of the first two rounds to start a game this season. The other two were undrafted rookies -- Jalon Daniels of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Joe Fagnano of the Baltimore Ravens. That hasn't happened since 1987.

"You never really know until you get to the live bullets on Sunday, but just the way he goes about his business, whether it's been from OTAs through training camp before he got hurt, seeing him operate in that first half," coach Mike LaFleur said. "Plus, the one possession there in the second half, so obviously we'll know more come next Sunday, but we have all the confidence he's ready to roll."

In the Hall of Fame game that kicked off the 2026 preseason, Beck completed 15 of his 19 throws for 188 yards and a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. Beck will also become the fifth quarterback to make his first career start against a duo of pass rushers with 100-plus sacks each when he faces the Rams' duo of Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett.

"Who do they got?" LaFleur said jokingly. "I got no expectations for him except to go out and play his game one play at a time. Go let it rip, go have some fun. Have some fun with your guys."

A depleted group represents Beck's supporting cast, with Michael Wilson (neck) and Kendrick Bourne (tibia) out for the season and Marvin Harrison Jr. traded to the Houston Texans. Fifth-round rookie Reggie Virgil, undrafted veteran Simi Fehoko and Pro Bowl return man Devin Duvernay are the projected starters.

Fortunately, Beck also has the 2025 first-team All-Pro tight end at his disposal in Trey McBride. McBride leads the NFL with 73 catches through Week 9, and he has 11 consecutive games with at least seven catches. Beck also knows a thing or two about feeding his superstar tight end after his years teaming with Brock Bowers at Georgia.