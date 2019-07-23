2019 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: A six pack of sleeper questions, answered

We're continuing our Fantasy football draft prep kickoff week with a look at sleepers Tuesday, with Heath Cummings revealing his latest round of sleepers, Jamey Eisenberg giving his favorite deep sleeper targets, and more.

And we're back asking questions of our Fantasy football team, too. Big questions. Important, philosophical questions.

Like, "What is a sleeper?"

To quote Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart, "I know it when I see it." Fantasy players do, too.

Here's who you'll be hearing from:

Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Fantasy Senior Writer

Dave Richard, CBS Fantasy Senior Writer

Heath Cummings, CBS Fantasy Senior Writer

Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Today host

Ben Gretch, CBS Fantasy Editor

Chris Towers, CBS Fantasy Senior Editor

1) How do you define the term "Sleeper"?



Jamey Eisenberg: A sleeper is anyone being drafted with a mid- to late-round pick who is viewed as a backup Fantasy option prior to the season but has the chance to start sooner rather than later.

Anyone drafters are taking something like two or more rounds after a place where a reasonable case could be made for them, and the gap is for dubious reasons. Chris Towers: It's a dart throw. It's someone who, if you miss, won't hurt your team. So, it's hard to call someone a "sleeper" if you're expecting to have them in your starting lineup in Week 1.

2) Who is the sleeper you are targeting in every draft?

3) Which popular-in-the-industry sleeper are you avoiding?

Jamey: Parris Campbell. I like him, but I expect him to fall behind T.Y. Hilton, Devin Funchess and Eric Ebron on the pecking order for production this year. I'd rather have Funchess if given a choice of the two.

Donte Moncrief. Don't think he gets enough volume; think he's a replacement-level wide receiver without it. Chris: I don't see the upside with Jaylen Samuels. Even if James Conner goes down, I don't see how he becomes an every-down back for a significant period of time. He played a lot of snaps over the course of three games last season, but in just one did he have more than 12 carries, and he never had more than 12 carries in any game in college. In fact, so far as I can tell, his career high for carries in a season at any level is 109 as a senior in college. Benny Snell will figure in, too.

4) Who is one sleeper you're stashing for the second half of the season?

D'Onta Foreman. Prospect metrics before the Achilles tear suggested he'd be a future workhorse. The track record of overcoming this type of injury isn't there, but his cost makes the gamble worthwhile. Chris: Lotta young, exciting names here, so I'll zig and say Dion Lewis. Lewis is going to be a factor in the passing game no matter what, and if Henry is as ineffective in 2019 as he was for most of last season, there's a chance the workload see-saws back Lewis' way.



5) Which rookie backup is a better sleeper: Justice Hill, Darwin Thompson, or Alexander Mattison?

They are all good options, and if you're considering cost, it's probably Thompson, but in a vacuum it's probably Hill. Chris: I'm drafting a lot of Damien Williams, and I don't think Carlos Hyde is a particularly good fit for what Andy Reid likes to get from his running backs. Thompson might not be next up for the Chiefs, but if something were to happen to Williams, he's the guy I would expect to be most effective.

6) Who is a better sleeper QB: Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson?

Jackson, and it's not close. Chris: If we get word the Bills are trying to build in more read-option concepts in their offense to take advantage of Allen's athleticism, I'd lean his way. I just don't think he can replicate his success when it was so dependent on scrambling.

