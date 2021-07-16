There is often confusion when we talk about regression, that saying a player is going to regress means we don't like them or don't want to draft them. The fact that Davante Adams still projects as my No. 1 receiver, even with pending regression, should clear all that up.

Adams scored on 12.1% of his targets in 2020, a rate that is wholly unsustainable even if Aaron Rodgers returns. Touchdown rate is notoriously fickle, as evidenced by Adams 3.9% rate in 2019. That's what makes it one of the most difficult numbers to project. I generally lean on a combination of a player's career rate, their rate over the past three seasons and what they did last year.

Those numbers point to projecting Adams for 12 touchdowns on 180 targets this year, for a touchdown rate that's just over half what he posted last year, but still one of the tops in the leagues for high volume receivers. I also project Adams' 77% catch rate from last year to drop 10 points, closer to his career mark of 65%.

While that doesn't change where he ranks amongst wide receivers, it makes a huge difference where I'd take him in a PPR draft. If you guaranteed me he was going to score at the rate he did last year, I'd take Adams third overall in full PPR and he'd be an easy first round pick in non-PPR. With regression factored in, Adams is a late first round pick in full PPR and a second round pick in non...assuming Rodgers shows up at some point before the season.

Here are seven other receivers primed for regression in 2021:

