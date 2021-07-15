It would be a running back regression article if we didn't talk about Alvin Kamara, so let's start with the player who finds his way into this article seemingly every year.

After his rookie year, Kamara found his way into this article because of his 6.1 yards per carry and his 10.2 yards per reception. I wrote that there was no way he could repeat that efficiency. The next year those numbers fell to 4.6 and 8.8, but he was still a Fantasy stud because he scored 18 touchdowns on 275 total touches. Of course, I doubled down and wrote there was no way he could repeat that touchdown rate. The following season Kamara's touchdowns cratered, with him scoring just six times, and he was a Fantasy bust. Being consistent, I wrote there was no reason to believe his touchdowns would be that low again in 2020. He responded with his best season to date, with a career-best 1,688 total yards and 21 touchdowns in 15 games. Can you guess what is coming next?

We now have enough of a sample size to see that Alvin Kamara (at least with Drew Brees) is one of the most efficient backs in the NFL. His 5.0 career yards per carry and 8.7 yards per reception are both outstanding. But, as the above paragraph illustrates, his touchdowns have not been predictive. His career rushing touchdown is 6.3%, last year he scored on 8.6% of his carries. His career receiving touchdown rate is 3.7%, last year he scored on 4.7% of his targets. Combined, that's six additional touchdowns Kamara scored in 2020 that you shouldn't expect in 2021 with the same circumstances.

Of course, the circumstances won't be the same without Drew Brees. Whether Tayson Hill or Jameis Winston wins the Saints starting job, we should probably expect at least a small decrease in receiving efficiency this year, maybe even a decrease in total targets. And if Hill wins, it wouldn't be surprising at all if he lowers Kamra's rushing TD rate as well, because of his red zone usage.

None of this is to say you shouldn't draft Alvin Kamara in the first round. You just have to think long and hard about using a top-5 pick on him where catches don't count.

Here are six more backs primed for 2021 regression: