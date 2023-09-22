Purdy completed 25 of 37 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing four times for minus-1 yard in the 49ers' 30-12 win over the Giants on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Purdy turned in a third impressive performance in as many games to open the season, connecting with six different targets and putting together his best yardage total yet this season despite playing without Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder). Purdy connected with Ronnie Bell (nine yards) and Deebo Samuel (27 yards) for his two touchdown passes on his way to his second multi-TD effort over the first three games. Purdy has looked every bit as effective as expected after last season's Cinderella rookie run, and he'll now have extra time to prepare for a Week 4 home date with the Cardinals a week from Sunday that should feature Aiyuk's return to action.