Purdy exited Monday's matchup with the Ravens in the fourth quarter due to an undisclosed injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports
Purdy left the game and headed straight towards the blue medical tent. He jogged off the field under his own power, so it is unclear what issue he is dealing with. The MVP candidate was subsequently replaced under center by Sam Darnold.
