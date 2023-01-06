Purdy (oblique/ribs) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
After putting in an uncapped session Wednesday, Purdy again resumed with practice restrictions as he did Weeks 15 and 16, which resulted from him injuring his oblique Week 14 against the Buccaneers. Despite the health concern, he's completed 54 of 83 passes (65 percent) for 735 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions over the last three games. Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not Purdy goes into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Cardinals.
More News
-
49ers' Brock Purdy: Two more TDs and another win•
-
49ers' Brock Purdy: Continues to exceed expectations•
-
49ers' Brock Purdy: No designation for Saturday•
-
49ers' Brock Purdy: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Brock Purdy: To be limited Tuesday•
-
49ers' Brock Purdy: Another impressive effort Thursday•