Purdy revealed during an appearance on KNBR San Francisco on Thursday that the plan to repair the tear of the UCL in his right throwing elbow on Feb. 22 may change during the surgery.

Purdy is slated to meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Feb. 21 before undergoing the procedure one day later. While an InternalBrace repair is scheduled, Meister will have clearance to opt for "a hybrid surgery" that also would include a reconstruction. "Yeah, that's Dr. Meister's call," Purdy said. "He's done this year after year with the best of the best with MLB pitchers. So he's definitely seen this kind of thing happen, and he's going to make the best call, and not just for the heck of it. It's obviously for the best call for my career moving forward." The most optimistic timetable for Purdy's recovery is for the quarterback to resume throwing after three months and be ready for training camp, but that's subject to change. With Trey Lance (ankle) expected to be healthy by the offseason program, Purdy will be playing catch up no matter what happens during the upcoming operation.