Purdy is slated to meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Feb. 21 before undergoing surgery to repair the complete tear of the UCL is his right throwing elbow on Feb. 22, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Purdy suffered the injury during the 49ers' loss in the NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia on Jan. 29. There was a worry that he may require Tommy John surgery, but considering he's expected to be ready for training camp, per Rapoport, Purdy appears set to undergo the InternalBrace repair. The 49ers are entering the offseason with just two quarterbacks under contract -- Purdy and Trey Lance (ankle) -- with the latter expected to be healthy for the offseason program. It remains to be seen who will direct San Francisco's offense in 2023, but Purdy at least will be given a chance to do so after his impressive run as the starter for the team as a seventh-round rookie this past season.