Purdy is slated for surgery on his right elbow after suffering a complete tear of his UCL during Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss at Philadelphia, and the 49ers hope he'll be healthy by training camp, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Purdy took a hit from Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick in the first quarter while attempting a pass, which officially was ruled a fumble after review. Afterward, Purdy yielded the offense to Josh Johnson for a good portion of the contest, before the latter suffered a concussion and forced Purdy to be a handoff specialist for the rest of the game due to his inability to complete more than short passes. During his eight-game run as the 49ers' starting quarterback (including playoffs), Purdy completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,667 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions while adding two more scores on the ground. With Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) heading for free agency and 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance likely to be healthy for the offseason program, Purdy may be behind the eight ball to retain the No. 1 QB gig in San Francisco to begin next season.