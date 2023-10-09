Purdy completed 17 of 24 pass attempts for 252 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 42-10 blowout win over the Cowboys.

Purdy walked into a primetime matchup against a Dallas defense that held three of its previous four opponents to 10 or fewer points, and he casually threw four touchdowns en route to a comfortable victory. Credit also has to be given to San Francisco's offensive line, which limited the Cowboys' ferocious pass rush to just one sack Sunday. Purdy set a new career high with his four touchdown tosses in the blowout, which comes on the heels of a 95 percent completion performance against Arizona last week. The 23-year-old has already proven that last year's success was not a flash in the pan -- now the question becomes how high his ceiling can rise as a fantasy asset. Purdy will now lead the 5-0 49ers into a road matchup against the Browns next Sunday.