McCaffrey had 19 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for 27 receiving yards in Sunday's 42-10 win over the Cowboys. He also lost a fumble, his first turnover of the season.

McCaffrey had to fight for every yard in a physical battle against a Dallas defense that was intent on stopping the run. The early MVP candidate took a direct shot to the head on an illegal hit in the second quarter that the running back was slow to get up from. McCaffrey was able gather himself while the officiating crew sorted out Dallas' penalties and was back on the field for San Francisco's next play, eventually scoring a short touchdown to finish the drive. The fantasy stud has scored a rushing touchdown in every game this season, contributing eight combined scores for fantasy managers through five weeks. McCaffrey will look to extend his scoring streak against the Browns next Sunday, who boast a talented defensive roster but have struggled against the run this year (28th in rushing yards allowed).