McCaffrey rushed 26 times for 108 yards and a touchdown while bringing in six of eight targets for 30 yards in the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night.

McCaffrey filled a true workhouse role for the first time as a 49er, logging a season high in carries along the way. The star back scored his second rushing touchdown in as many games when he went in from one yard out late in the first half following a Travis Homer fumble and 40-yard return by Charvarius Ward. McCaffrey now has back-to-back 100-yard efforts as well going into a Week 16 home matchup versus the Commanders a week from Saturday.