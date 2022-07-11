Boyd said he and his teammates are comfortable in coach Zac Martin's offense, joking that "we might not even need the huddle at this point," CLNS Media's Mike Petraglia reports.

Coming off a Super Bowl loss, Boyd and RB Joe Mixon enter their fourth year in Martin's system, while Burrow and WR Tee Higgins are in Year 3 and Ja'Marr Chase in Year 2. The Bengals do have three new starters on the O-line, but it shouldn't be too difficult of an adjustment with each of the three having at least 46 NFL starts to his name. While efficient last season with a 71.3 percent catch rate and 8.8 YPT in a breakout year for the rest of the Bengals offense, Boyd saw his fewest targets (94) since 2017, ending a three-year streak with triple digits. He does have some chance to get back over the century mark this year, but there's almost no chance of a return to his 2018-19 level around 8-9 targets per game and 1,000-plus yards per season. Boyd's upside scenario for fantasy involves Chase and/or Higgins missing extended time.