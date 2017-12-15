Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Out for Week 15

Burfict (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Though Burfict took a step forward in his recovery from the concussion by returning to practice Thursday in a limited fashion, the Bengals determined he wasn't on track to clear the NFL's protocol for head injuries before Sunday. As a result, Burfict will be sidelined for the second straight game, with Jordan Evans likely to pick up most of the reps at weakside linebacker.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop