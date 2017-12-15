Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Out for Week 15
Burfict (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Though Burfict took a step forward in his recovery from the concussion by returning to practice Thursday in a limited fashion, the Bengals determined he wasn't on track to clear the NFL's protocol for head injuries before Sunday. As a result, Burfict will be sidelined for the second straight game, with Jordan Evans likely to pick up most of the reps at weakside linebacker.
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Limited at practice Thursday•
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Ruled out Sunday, as expected•
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: No practice Wednesday•
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Enters concussion protocol•
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Ruled out with head injury•
