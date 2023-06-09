Owusu-Koramoah has been an active participant at the Browns' OTAs this spring, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Owusu-Koramoah missed the final four contests of the 2022 season with a foot injury, but he's fully recovered heading into his third season in the league. The linebacker dealt with multiple lower-body injuries last year and will look to rebound in 2023. Over 11 games in 2022, the 23-year-old recorded 70 tackles, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles, almost matching the stats he put up over 14 contests in his rookie campaign the year prior.